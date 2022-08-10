ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

South Carolina spends Saturday afternoon inside Wiliams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first preseason scrimmage is in the books for the South Carolina football team. The Gamecocks were on the field Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium and as with any practice but especially a scrimmage under game-like conditions, there will be a lot of teachable moments when the coaches break down the video.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina Women's Open showcases outstanding golf talent

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday with some weather challenges. But Saturday's weather was ideal for the golfers who attacked the Cobblestone Park Golf Club. This is the fifth edition of the South Carolina Women's Open but the third consecutive year the event has...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

Final dress rehearsals for high school football teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Stadium had the lights on, fans in the stands and players on the field for the Richland One Sertoma Sportsarama. Teams from Richland One squared off in the final day of the preseason. A.C. Flora and Dreher both feature new head coaches as Ken Floyd...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Columbia, SC
WLTX.com

80-year-old man's death leads to search for person of interest in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a person they believe may have details regarding a violent death in the community. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Thursday asking the public to help them find 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr. of Cordova. The sheriff said Williams may have details on an 80-year-old man found dead in his Five Chop Road home on Aug. 1.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Community Policy