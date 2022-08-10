ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert County, OH

The Lima News

State Route construction update in Putnam County

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a construction update in Putnam County. State Route 65 between Williamstown Road and Second Street will close to one lane for repairs. Beginning Monday, August 15, State Route 109 will be closed for 5 days for culvert replacement. The detour...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Maumee Valley Steam and Gas engine show set Aug. 18-21, 2022

The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Engine Show 45th show will be held August 18-21 at the Jefferson Township Park, 1720 Webster Road, east of New Haven, IN between U.S 30 and U.S 24. The show promises fun for the entire family. For more information, visit maumeevalley.org. We are...
NEW HAVEN, IN
hometownstations.com

City of Lima asking residents to keep grass clippings off of roadways

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reminding residents to properly clean up after mowing their lawn, as grass clipping can lead to a variety of issues. Loose grass clippings on roadways after mowing your lawn can lead to clogging of drain basins on your street, which can lead to flooding issues in your neighborhood. A large number of grass clippings on roadways can also lead to potential motorcycle accidents. These reasons are just some of why the City of Lima wants residents to take the extra time to clean off any clippings.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Another Record-breaking livestock sale for Paulding County Fair!

The checks are in the mail! Following a record breaking 2021 livestock sale of $297,000, The 2022 Paulding County Fair livestock sale was also record breaking. Thanks to the generosity of buyers, the total sale was just over $374,000! The youth participating, parents and fair board would like to thank the buyers for another incredible sale.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County

Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Daily Activity Log for Wednesday, August 10

0936 hrs. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two small children walking around with no one caring for them. 0942hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
MIDDLE POINT, OH
The Lima News

Land Bank to demolish downtown property

LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club. Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.
PAULDING, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’

OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
OTTOVILLE, OH
Times-Bulletin

One vehicle accident on Kear Road

A one vehicle accident on Kear Road occurred Saturday morning around 8:49 a.m. The car struck the bridge guard rail on the north side of the road and traveled about 100 feet across the bridge. The driver of the car was transported to Van Wert Health. The car has moderate...
VAN WERT, OH
Daily Advocate

Narcotics may have contributed to crash

ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

