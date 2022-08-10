ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

25-year-old charged after shots ring out in Pittsburgh's South Side

Pittsburgh police responded to the 1200 block of Roland Way for a Shotspotter alert in Pittsburgh's South Side. The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a bar's security guard had detained an armed person at 13th and East Carson. Police located...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

21-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Wilkinsburg

Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old in critical condition. Police were called to the area of Chalfant Street and Collins Road in Wilkinsburg just after 12:30 Sunday morning. First responders found the male victim transported him to an area hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man sentenced in 2021 shooting of ex-girlfriend

The suspect in a Reserve Township attempted homicide has been sentenced. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office says Joseph Hogg will spend 8 to 16 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend in front her two children. Hogg pleaded guilty earlier this year to the 2021 shooting of Brenna Edwards...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County crash kills 1; 2 others injured

One person has died after a crash in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. This happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday along Route 711 near the Westmoreland County line. State police say another person was flown to the hospital and a third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two men shot in the city of Duquesne

Two men were shot overnight in the city of Duquesne. This happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 5th Avenue. Police say that both men were shot in the hand. One man was taken to the hospital while the other declined treatment. No further details...
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride

A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at house in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Jeannette Friday, heavily damaging the structure. The fire broke out at a home along South 14th Street. Fire crews tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 flames were coming out of the second story windows. As crews were walking up...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania

American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Garbage truck catches fire in Target parking lot

Firefighters responded to the Target along Grandview Crossing in Gibsonia Friday morning after a garbage truck somehow caught fire. There is no word on any injuries or how the fire started. There is no threat to the store.
GIBSONIA, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh weather: Comfortable conditions will continue into Saturday

PITTSBURGH — We will start with mostly sunny skies Saturday. It will become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. Clouds will increase Sunday. It'll be party to mostly cloudy, off and on through the day. There is a chance of an isolated shower, but most locations will remain dry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Pittsburgh Zoo

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an exciting weekend ahead!. The Asian Lantern Festival officially kicks off Friday night. This year's festival is back with an all-new display featuring dinosaurs. Everyone who attends will see giant hand-crafted sculptures, learn about Asian history and culture and enjoy themed food and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

