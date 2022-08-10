Read full article on original website
wtae.com
25-year-old charged after shots ring out in Pittsburgh's South Side
Pittsburgh police responded to the 1200 block of Roland Way for a Shotspotter alert in Pittsburgh's South Side. The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a bar's security guard had detained an armed person at 13th and East Carson. Police located...
wtae.com
21-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Wilkinsburg
Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old in critical condition. Police were called to the area of Chalfant Street and Collins Road in Wilkinsburg just after 12:30 Sunday morning. First responders found the male victim transported him to an area hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone...
wtae.com
Shooting death of man in police custody in Beaver County under investigation
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The death of a man who fired a gun while inside a police car is under investigation, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office said Friday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. The car was headed to the Center Township police station after...
wtae.com
Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
wtae.com
Police: Toddler fatally struck by car in Brownsville, Fayette County
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — State police said a 1-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville, Fayette County Thursday evening. See video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Authorities said the crash happened on Green Street just before 5:15 p.m. Though troopers have not identified...
wtae.com
Man sentenced in 2021 shooting of ex-girlfriend
The suspect in a Reserve Township attempted homicide has been sentenced. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office says Joseph Hogg will spend 8 to 16 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend in front her two children. Hogg pleaded guilty earlier this year to the 2021 shooting of Brenna Edwards...
wtae.com
Fayette County crash kills 1; 2 others injured
One person has died after a crash in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. This happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday along Route 711 near the Westmoreland County line. State police say another person was flown to the hospital and a third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're...
wtae.com
Two men shot in the city of Duquesne
Two men were shot overnight in the city of Duquesne. This happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 5th Avenue. Police say that both men were shot in the hand. One man was taken to the hospital while the other declined treatment. No further details...
wtae.com
Two blasting caps discovered in passenger’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport
A Texas man faces charges in Pennsylvania after he allegedly had two electric blasting caps in his carry-on bag at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. Allegheny County Police said TSA officers found the plastic caps of 32-year-old Jose Alonzo Valenzuela of Midland, Texas. It was learned that...
wtae.com
Former employee, 87, sues Allegheny Health Network, alleging discrimination
TARENTUM, Pa. — An 87-year-old former employee of Allegheny Valley Hospital said the hospital’s parent company forced her into retirement because of her age, race and religion. Ethel Hayden of Tarentum has filed a lawsuit against Allegheny Health Network. She worked for 42 years at the hospital. She...
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at house in Jeannette
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Jeannette Friday, heavily damaging the structure. The fire broke out at a home along South 14th Street. Fire crews tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 flames were coming out of the second story windows. As crews were walking up...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
wtae.com
Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania
American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
wtae.com
Garbage truck catches fire in Target parking lot
Firefighters responded to the Target along Grandview Crossing in Gibsonia Friday morning after a garbage truck somehow caught fire. There is no word on any injuries or how the fire started. There is no threat to the store.
wtae.com
Grand plans for the grand reopening of Pittsburgh's August Wilson House
PITTSBURGH — It has been almost four years since plans were launched for a major renovation of the historic August Wilson House in Pittsburgh. The building on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District now houses an arts center and community space. See the renovated August Wilson House: Click the...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh weather: Comfortable conditions will continue into Saturday
PITTSBURGH — We will start with mostly sunny skies Saturday. It will become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. Clouds will increase Sunday. It'll be party to mostly cloudy, off and on through the day. There is a chance of an isolated shower, but most locations will remain dry.
wtae.com
Barrel & Flow: Pittsburgh hosts the largest festival celebrating Black brewers, artists and businesses
Did you know that Pittsburgh is home to the largest festival celebrating Black breweries? Over the past five years, the Barrel & Flow festival has grown beyond a beer festival. In addition to highlighting Black brewers and breweries, the Barrel & Flow festival celebrates Black artists and businesses. More than...
wtae.com
Asian Lantern Festival returns to Pittsburgh Zoo
The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an exciting weekend ahead!. The Asian Lantern Festival officially kicks off Friday night. This year's festival is back with an all-new display featuring dinosaurs. Everyone who attends will see giant hand-crafted sculptures, learn about Asian history and culture and enjoy themed food and...
