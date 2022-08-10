Read full article on original website
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a […]
One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase
On Friday at approximately 1:23 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the intersection of W Clinton Street and S Corn Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with numerous witnesses who reported a black SUV with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sports car with the operator of said black SUV firing multiple rounds at said sports car. Both vehicles had left the area prior to Officer arrival.
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
Ithaca Police Responds to Report of Shots Fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police responded earlier this afternoon for a report of shots fired. IPD responded to the intersection of West Clinton Street and South Corn Street in Ithaca for the report. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who reported a black S-U-V with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center
The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
Drugs Seized, Binghamton Men Arrested After Searches in City of Binghamton
Two Binghamton men were arrested and approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl was seized after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Binghamton. The search warrants were both executed on August 11th. The first warrant was executed on Apartment 2 at 65...
18-year-old shot at two men during dispute in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was arrested after Syracuse police say he shot at two men near a market on Oak Street Friday night. Basim Saad, of Syracuse, opened fire on the two men during a dispute at about 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Saturday.
Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident
A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
Unidentified Woman’s Body Found in Morris
New York State Police are turning to the public to try to help piece together what happened to a woman whose body was found in a remote area of Otsego County. In a news release from State Police Troop C issued on August 11, authorities say unidentified human remains had been discovered in a remote area in the Town of Morris in Otsego County.
Ithaca Police Investigating Grand Larceny Involving Stolen Purse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police is investigating a report of a stolen purse with a credit card that was allegedly used to spend thousands of dollars. According to IPD, the victim said to police that the theft occurred just before 1 PM on Monday from a restaurant in the 100 block of North Aurora Street. The victim also said that since the theft, the suspects used credit cards to make purchases at a store on the Ithaca Commons.
Newfield Man Arrested For Burglarizing Enfield Home, Second Suspect Sought
On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival.
Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument
Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County
A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
Investigators look to identify found human remains
New York State Police are looking to identify the remains of a woman that were located in a remote location of Otsego County.
Closing Statements from Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial
The court awaits a verdict from the jury in the trial of a Colesville man who allegedly shot New York State Trooper Rebecca Seager.
