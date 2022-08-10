ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
International Business Times

Former World No. 7 Picks Federer Ahead Of Nadal, Djokovic As 'Most Talented Player'

Former World No. 7 tennis player Fernando Verdasco has hailed Roger Federer, calling the Swiss Master the "most talented player in history" of the sport. In a recent interview, Verdasco spoke about the 'Big Three' in tennis – Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, where he said all three with all their talent could only reach their legendary levels due to absolute hard work.
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear

The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios reveals heartbreak over his sick parents as he beats fellow Aussie Alex de Minaur to keep firming as one of the favourites to take out the US Open crown

Nick Kyrgios demolished fellow Australian Alex de Minaur at the Canadian Open on Friday and immediately opened up about his heartbreak over his sad family situation back home. The Wimbledon runner-up, currently sitting at No.37 on the ATP rankings, put on a masterclass against de Minaur, winning in straight sets 6-2 6-3 and claiming victory in just 62 minutes.
TENNIS
The Independent

Eve Muirhead retires: Olympic champion curler announces ‘hardest decision of my life’

Eve Muirhead, Great Britain’s curling captain who led Team GB to Olympic gold in Beijing earlier this year, has announced her retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old brings to an end a glittering career which saw her win European and world titles before that elusive Olympic crown in February.In a statement, Muirhead said: “After 15 years of international curling and 21 international titles I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire. Throughout my career and like most athletes, I have experienced both the highest of the highs (becoming an Olympic...
U.K.
The Independent

Is Argentina vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship

Australia will look to build on a come-from-behind win in their Rugby Championship opener when they face a rematch against Argentina in San Juan on Saturday evening (kick-off 8.10pm BST). The Wallabies trailed 19-10 at the break last weekend but a strong second-half performance saw them prevail 41-26 despite inspirational captain Michael Hooper withdrawing from the squad due to mental health struggles and starting fly-half Quade Cooper adding to a colossal injury list by going off with an Achilles issue.It means 32-year-old James O’Connor starts at fly-half this week, with the versatile Reece Hodge providing bench cover, and coach Dave...
RUGBY
The Guardian

LIV golfers’ different attitudes towards legal action offers insight into motives

It would be unwise to place blind faith in the comments of a judge during a commercial dispute. In the case of LIV Golf and associated chaos, a sporting resolution chamber in the UK placed a stay on suspensions of DP World, formerly European, Tour golfers long before this week’s dramatic events in a courtroom in California. Interpretations of the law, however, are rarely an exact science.
GOLF
International Business Times

Lionel Messi Is Loved By Everyone At PSG, Says New Boss Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has hailed Lionel Messi, saying he is an inspiration to the other players and everyone in the team loves the Argentinean. Galtier, who recently replaced Mauricio Pochettino as PSG's boss, previously managed against Messi, having led Nice last season, but he now works with the former Barcelona captain and has lauded Messi's impact at PSG.
SOCCER
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Preview

LCM (50m) It’s Day 4 and we’re at the halfway point of the 2022 European Championships. After an electric day 3 where we saw David Popovici break the 13-year-old 100 free world record, Sarah Sjostrom win her fifth 50 fly European title, Lorenzo Galossi shatter the 800 free world junior record, and Gregorio Paltrinieri set a championship record in the same event, you might be worried that we’ve seen all the exciting swims this meet has to offer.
WORLD

