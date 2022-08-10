Read full article on original website
Deals: 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle, Save 98%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, that is a saving of 98% of the normal price.
Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays
The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
SystemSix Mac powered by Raspberry Pi
MagPi the official Raspberry Pi magazine website has featured an interesting homage to Apple Mac computer this week on its blog, created by ex-Apple software engineer John Calhoun. The unique build is powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 mini PC and fitted with an 5.83 inch e-ink display. Named the SystemSix the computer as a modern homage to the System 6 operating system released 31 years ago.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem
The quarters follow each other and look alike for Rivian (RIVN) : Does the young electric vehicle manufacturer have a future?. This crucial question is often asked of any new vehicle manufacturer when they want to move up a gear. In the case of Rivian, of which many experts recognize its innovations, the question remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the company based in Irvine in California since the beginning of the year.
TourBox NEO photo and video editing controller €172
Transcontinenta has announced the availability of its TourBox NEO controller specifically designed for content creators allowing a wealth of shortcuts for your most used functions in a wide variety of different applications for video editing, photography and more. Equipped with 3 assignable dials, 1 with a clicking function and 11...
DeepDeck programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad
A new project will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the form of the fully programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad, aptly named DeepDeck. The wireless programmable macropad features 16 mechanical buttons in a 4×4 grid together with two RGB rotary encoders, hot swappable keys and more.
LattePanda Team and Global Partners Jointly Launch LattePanda 3 Delta
– the Fast and Pocket-sized Single-board Computer. The LattePanda Team launched the world’s thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer – LattePanda 3 Delta with global electronic components distributors. The collaboration will ensure that the product choice for LattePanda 3 Delta is passed on to customers through quick, easy online selection via the website of global electronic components distributors and LattePanda.
Shuttle XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC €483
Shuttle has introduced its new XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC this week based on the Intel W580 chipset as well as Intel Core processors of the 10th and 11th generation. The XPC SW580R8 also supports Intel Xeon W series processors making the mini PC perfect for VFX, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD and AI development and edge management if desired.
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
NVIDIA open source Material Definition Language (MDL)
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has announced the full open sourcing of Material Definition Language (MDL), including the MDL Distiller and GLSL backend technologies. “MDL unlocks material representations from current siloes, allowing them to traverse software ecosystems. It can be used to define complex, physically-accurate materials by reducing material complexity to boost performance” explains NVIDIA. The NVIDIA MDL SDK is a set of tools created to enable quick integration of physically-based materials into rendering applications.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked video replay released
Samsung has released a full video replay for its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event that took place yesterday. There were a number of new devices announced at the event, this included the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can see the full video of the press event below.
EdgePro1 tiny, open-source ARM-Cortex-M7 development board
Developers looking for a tiny open source arm development board might be interested in the EdgePro1 featuring a 600-MHz, ARM Cortex M7. Measuring just 32 x 16 mm in size the development platform utilizes firmware based on the POSIX compliant Real Time Operating System and will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. Other features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, LuaJIT support, and an optional carrier board that turns it into a DIY computer.
MScreen ultrawide portable display $95 raises over $250,000 on Kickstarter
After launching their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last month the engineers and design team responsible for creating the MScreen ultrawide portable display priced at just $95. Have raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. The unique portable monitor provides users with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations and features 100% sRGB , HDMI interface and a resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.
Apple’s watchOS 9 beta 5 released (Video)
Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 5 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the previous beta and they also released iOS 16 beta 5 and ipadOS 16 beta 5 at the same time. We are also expecting a new public beta of watchOS 9 to be released this...
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
Pending Snapchat messages what are they?
Snapchat users wondering what the pending status meaning when it is shown for certain messages. Will be pleased to know this quick guide will take you through possible reasons why you are seeing that pending message notification in your Snapchat app and what you can do to correct any messages that may not have been sent. This tutorial explains how your actions or third-party actions may have triggered the pending status to appear.
