ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: WR coach Ron Dugans talks play of Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman and improvement of Kentron Poitier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was made available to the media following FSU's final fall camp practice in Jacksonville on Friday. Dugans went in detail on the improved play of receivers like Kentron Poitier and Malik McClain as well as how helpful the additions of Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and others have been for that room. Here is the full video interview:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Becca C

7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your Family

Finding fun things to do in Tallahassee is easier than you may think! There are many Tallahassee attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family to explore. This place is the main destination if you want to have education and entertainment at the same time, you find it in the center of Tallahassee the CLC has a simulator that will make you experience the adventure of a mission in outer space, it has a theater with 3D reality and a dome and planetarium where you will learn about the stars and planets, it also has at the disposal of its visitors a library with good quality Imax documentaries and entertaining simulations for all ages, demonstrations of camps and offers a series of conferences designed so that education community is successful.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 happening Aug. 20-21

Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT. The housing authority that manages Section 8...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of High Road. Officers responded to the call just after 4:30 Sunday morning at the Seminole Grand Apartments. TPD says the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Talk#American Football#Florida State
WCTV

Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ABC Action News

Christina Pushaw announces resignation as Governor's Press Secretary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday. Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

New Thomasville film resource pushing for more film presence

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville the new Hollywood?. Not just yet, but city leaders are hoping to make that more of a reality with a new resource. Six films have come to bring their stories to life in Thomasville. The rise in filming has prompted the city to act by making sure it’s easier for anyone to come and film a movie.
THOMASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report. TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - - A jury has found Gretchen Buselli guilty as charged in a plot to kill her ex-husband, according to the U.S. District Court Clerk. The trial was held this week at Tallahassee’s federal courthouse. The verdict was announced Friday around lunchtime. The federal court clerk...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy