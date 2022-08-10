Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Highway Natives take on “The Beast”Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
Related
Norvell likes where team stands after challenging 'Identity Week'/'Moving Week'
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State coach Mike Norvell dubbed the last six days “Identity Week” and “Moving Week.”. The Seminoles held six consecutive practices, two of which were in Jacksonville at University of North Florida on Thursday and Friday followed by a scrimmage on Saturday back at FSU, in which physicality was stressed over and over again.
Florida State's 2023 recruiting class coming together well, particularly at the point of attack
Mike Norvell and his Florida State staff are strong in the trenches in this 2023 recruiting cycle, particularly on the defensive line where the Seminoles landed another top target on Thursday afternoon in Tavion Gadson. The Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins product chose FSU over offers from Tennessee and Minnesota among others...
WATCH: WR coach Ron Dugans talks play of Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman and improvement of Kentron Poitier
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was made available to the media following FSU's final fall camp practice in Jacksonville on Friday. Dugans went in detail on the improved play of receivers like Kentron Poitier and Malik McClain as well as how helpful the additions of Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and others have been for that room. Here is the full video interview:
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your Family
Finding fun things to do in Tallahassee is easier than you may think! There are many Tallahassee attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family to explore. This place is the main destination if you want to have education and entertainment at the same time, you find it in the center of Tallahassee the CLC has a simulator that will make you experience the adventure of a mission in outer space, it has a theater with 3D reality and a dome and planetarium where you will learn about the stars and planets, it also has at the disposal of its visitors a library with good quality Imax documentaries and entertaining simulations for all ages, demonstrations of camps and offers a series of conferences designed so that education community is successful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
WCTV
Hilaman’s Tallahassee Open 2022 happening Aug. 20-21
Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT. The housing authority that manages Section 8...
WCTV
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of High Road. Officers responded to the call just after 4:30 Sunday morning at the Seminole Grand Apartments. TPD says the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no...
Tallahassee Community College names Chapman director of charter schools
Tallahassee Community College announced Friday that Jessica Chapman will be the college’s director of charter schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
ABC Action News
Christina Pushaw announces resignation as Governor's Press Secretary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday. Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign...
WALB 10
New Thomasville film resource pushing for more film presence
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville the new Hollywood?. Not just yet, but city leaders are hoping to make that more of a reality with a new resource. Six films have come to bring their stories to life in Thomasville. The rise in filming has prompted the city to act by making sure it’s easier for anyone to come and film a movie.
10NEWS
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
Residential Elevators recalls 31K home elevators amid child entrapment, injury risks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Residential Elevators Inc. on Thursday recalled about 31,000 residential elevators, citing the potential for hazardous gaps between interior and exterior doors that pose serious injury or death risk to young children. Per the recall notice, issued in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, affected...
WCTV
TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report. TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.
Statements released in response to controversial photo
Both the police review board and the Tallahassee Police Department about a training photo that's sparked outrage.
WCTV
Gadsden County family seeks justice after several of their kids were shot at
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of several kids who’s car was shot at in Gadsden County say they’re tankful they walked away but are still in shock it even happened. The Gadsden County Sheriffs Office says they arrested Jason Ellis for the incident that sent four of the victims to the hospital.
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - - A jury has found Gretchen Buselli guilty as charged in a plot to kill her ex-husband, according to the U.S. District Court Clerk. The trial was held this week at Tallahassee’s federal courthouse. The verdict was announced Friday around lunchtime. The federal court clerk...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0