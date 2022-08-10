Read full article on original website
The coming California megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
Luxury San Francisco high-rise 33 Tehama sees second major flood
"There is water flow in the elevator shafts," a complaint read.
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Moisture will begin feeding into the region tomorrow. Instability. will build with a slight chance of thunderstorms in mostly Modoc. county Tuesday afternoon and evening. Instability increases. Wednesday, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms from. western Siskiyou...
One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
Fatal Wreck Closes Northbound Highway-29 Between Highway-221 And Highway-121
Northbound lanes were closed around midnight on Highway-29 at the Highway-221 connector in Napa County as California Highway Patrol and Napa Police investigated a fatal car wreck. According to a Nixel alert sent by the Napa Police Department at 12:14 a.m., lanes were closed from Highway-221 to Highway-121. Traffic is...
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
Another Bay Area CVS pharmacy is closing next month
The only full CVS store in this East Bay city is closing.
Juvenile Arrested On Suspicion Of Thursday's Deadly Shooting At 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD (BCN) A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man at a Brentwood gym early Thursday morning, the Brentwood Police Department announced on Friday. The shooting injured three other people and killed 21-year-old Antioch resident Cesar Arana. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday...
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Arrest
SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
Police Arrest Suspect In A Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.
Two Arrested In Connection With Friday Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Woman
UNION CITY (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were employed but she succumbed to her injuries and died.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
Routes: Breeze drops route from SFO before it even takes off
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Road Closures Planned Sunday For Car Show
FREMONT (BCN) The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G...
