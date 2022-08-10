ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

The coming California megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
SFGate

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Moisture will begin feeding into the region tomorrow. Instability. will build with a slight chance of thunderstorms in mostly Modoc. county Tuesday afternoon and evening. Instability increases. Wednesday, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms from. western Siskiyou...
MEDFORD, OR
SFGate

One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Yosemite fire ecologist who urged prescribed burns has died

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Jan van Wagtendonk, a longtime federal scientist at Yosemite National Park who is credited with advocating use of prescribed fire in managing forests, died last month, the park and the U.S. Geological Survey said. Van Wagtendonk, a fire ecologist, died July 15 at...
WINTERS, CA
SFGate

Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
SAN PABLO, CA
SFGate

Traffic Stop Leads To Firearm Arrest

SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and driving on a suspended license, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In A Series Of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe cut out a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Two Arrested In Connection With Friday Homicide Of 28-Year-Old Woman

UNION CITY (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, with a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were employed but she succumbed to her injuries and died.
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

Road Closures Planned Sunday For Car Show

FREMONT (BCN) The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G...
OAKLAND, CA

