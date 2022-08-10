If you would like to energize your life and benefit from cold therapy from the comfort of your own home you may be interested in the new Inergize cold plunge tub. Launched on Indiegogo this month the tab allows you to enjoy a cooling plunge and takes just 15 minutes to setup and provides clean filtered sanitized water at just 37°F. The lightweight portable tub can be controlled using the companion smartphone application and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO