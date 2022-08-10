ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
INTERNET
Briana Belcher

Amazon Delivery Secret Exposed in Viral TikTok Video

Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the world with over 300 million active customer accounts. The online retail giant ships about 1.6 million packages every day. With that many customers and that many packages, sometimes things can go wrong, and when they do, there are some measures that Amazon can take to make it right.
inputmag.com

Facebook pivots away from news after shoving it in our faces for years

Facebook’s priorities are shifting again. The social network is planning to pivot its resources away from its News tab and Bulletin newsletter platform so it can divert those resources to funding the creator economy instead, according to a memo sent to employees. The memo, a copy of which was.
INTERNET
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
komando.com

How to take a break from Facebook

You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
INTERNET
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
Cult of Mac

Apple once proposed team-up on for-pay version of Facebook without ads

Apple tried to talk Facebook into creating a version of its social network without adverts, according to a new report. Users would pay a subscription fee and would not be tracked for advertising purposes. Obviously, it didn’t happen. Apple once proposed a very different version of Facebook. Facebook isn’t...
INTERNET
The US Sun

How to cancel Tinder Gold

ONLINE matchmaking apps have gained popularity over the past couple of years. Tinder, one of the most popular online dating apps, has a special members-only service called Tinder Gold. How can I cancel Tinder Gold?. If you signed up for Tinder Gold and want to cancel, it is no problem.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft OneDrive celebrates 15 yearsof storage

It has been 15 years since Microsoft first launched their cloud storage solution in the form of Microsoft OneDrive. Now to celebrate Microsoft has unveiled a new design and OneDrive Home experience for users. Specifically redesigned to help users easily resume their work and catch up on what they may have missed while they were away. Check out the video below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the new design and features.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

