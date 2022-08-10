Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group
Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to expand Penfold’s workplace pension division. Chris Eastwood, Co-Founder at Penfold, commented (in a statement): “It’s...
U.S. startup valuations contract as early-stage investors turn cautious
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. startups seeking early-stage funding saw a decline in their valuations in the second quarter, as jittery venture capital investors urge founders to make more concessions.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Down-funnel growth metrics, RIF planning, is e-commerce aggregation over?
E-commerce aggregators work in much the same way by purchasing smaller brands, then optimizing their manufacturing and sales channels to boost market share. This was effective in a pre-vaccine era when consumers stopped visiting stores, but is the brand-rollup model still viable today?. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July, CPI report shows
Inflation may have peaked, but consumers are still seeing much higher prices than last year. In July, some of the highest were eggs and coffee.
NFL・
TechCrunch
As companies fight to retain talent, employee benefits startups might escape cost cuts
There was a spike in the number of startups offering employee benefits services through a B2B2C model last year, as nearly every company focused on employee benefits amid the Great Resignation in an effort to retain and attract talent. These startups sell everything from paid care leave coordination and fertility services to discounted gym memberships to consumers through their employers.
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
Diapers and tampons shake ‘nonessential item’ tax status in more states as prices rise
As inflation hikes up the costs of period-care products and diapers, more states are rolling back sales tax on such items to ease pressure on consumers’ budgets. Colorado enacted a law Wednesday exempting those goods from state sales tax starting next year, when a similar measure in Iowa will also take hold. Consumers in Louisiana won’t have to wait that long; the state scrapped its sales tax on diapers and menstruation sanitary products as of July 1. Period-care items are already exempt from state sales taxes in Florida, Maryland and New York, which each extended carve-outs to diapers in recent weeks. Florida did the same last month, albeit just for a year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
TechCrunch
Is the future of the microchip industry going to be Made in America?
With all eyes on Taiwan and worries mounting around semiconductor supply, the U.S. CHIPS Act is particularly timely. But it is not unique: Other countries similarly aspire to reduce their reliance on imported chips. Let’s explore. — Anna. From cheap as chips to billion-dollar incentives. U.S. president Joe...
TechCrunch
Superblocks secures $37M to help companies build and maintain internal apps
A decent chunk of developers’ time is spent on internal tooling, including building admin dashboards, report-generating systems and data pipelines. And it’s here where there’s a meaningful opportunity to cut down on repetitive, manual programming work, according to Brad Menezes. He’s the CEO of Superblocks, a recently launched platform that provides building blocks to create custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Samsung’s vice chairman receives presidential pardon for bribery conviction
Last night was a full moon, somehow it’s already halfway through August, and did you know there’s a Beach Plum LaCroix flavor? The world’s gone topsy-turvy, but at least it’s time for the weekend. What did you do this week that made you feel alive? Can...
TechCrunch
FTC sets the wheels in motion for a major data privacy ruling
Today’s announcement is an “Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking,” essentially the agency saying “we’re thinking about this seriously and are soliciting public input on the idea.” No actual rules are proposed; instead, there is an extensive list of questions that the agency hopes to answer in the process of writing the rules, and everyone from ordinary consumers to advocacy organizations like the EFF and ACLU are encouraged to weigh in.
LAW・
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi
This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
TechCrunch
Fox-owned Tubi expands its free streaming service to five Latin American countries
Consumers in these five Latin American countries now have access to Tubi’s library and will be able to watch titles — with either subtitles or dubbed in Spanish — on a variety of devices such as desktops, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, LG TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick devices, VIDAA Smart OS on Hisense TVs, Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices, plus Microsoft Store on Windows. Ecuador is the only country where Roku is not supported.
TechCrunch
Wire grabs fresh funding for secure messaging tech that’s big with G7 governments
The messaging tool — which launched almost a decade ago — was originally conceived as a fresh take on secure consumer comms, drawing on certain connections to Skype (including early backing from Friis). But with increasingly fierce competition in the consumer space, from the likes of WhatsApp and...
MLS・
TechCrunch
Battery investment moves onshore to kick-start US EV production
Car companies and suppliers such as LG Energy, SK Innovation, Panasonic and Samsung are investing more than $38 billion through 2026 to boost battery production in the U.S., according to AlixPartners. In July, Kansas and North Carolina each announced the largest economic development projects in their histories, and Ford finalized a deal to bring its battery production to Tennessee and Kentucky.
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Wailin Wong. And I'm Adrian Ma. There is a big question haunting the U.S. economy right now, and that is, can the Federal Reserve bring down high inflation without causing more economic pain in the form of lost jobs, without tipping the economy into a recession?
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield ticks lower as investors assess economic data
Long-term U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Friday as market participants sorted through a busy week of economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 5 basis points to 2.84%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also ticked about 5 basis points lower to 3.108%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Drugmakers' shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK (GSK.L), Sanofi (SASY.PA), Haleon (HLN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac.
Comments / 0