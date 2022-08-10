Read full article on original website
Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are
IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users a month from now.
Report: Apple wants to triple its revenue from ads business, likely expanding Search Ads to Maps app
There are more signs that Apple is aggressively expanding its ad business. In today’s edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to bring annual revenue into the ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year today. That means (at least) a tripling of its current ad business is in sight.
Apple reportedly wanted ‘a slice of Facebook’s revenue’ prior to privacy feud
Apple and Facebook have a long-running public feud, based primarily on the latter’s collection and use of personal information. A new report from The Wall Street Journal today goes in-depth on this battle, with the interesting tidbit that Apple once proposed a deal with Facebook to get a cut of its revenue.
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
Apple @ Work: Apple brings scheduled email sending to macOS and iOS, but with a small caveat that will appease some security professionals
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 394: iOS 16 beta 5 new features, iPhone 14 price rise and new iPad Pro rumors
Benjamin and Zac discuss all the new features and changes in iOS 16 beta 5, including the new battery percentage option. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to get more expensive, and the 2022 iPad Pro might have a new 4-port connector. Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and...
Verizon launching enhanced spam call filter with category labels
Verizon is out with an update for its Call Filter system that automatically labels and fights spam/robocalls and spam texts. The carrier’s customers are starting to see category labels like “health care” or “public service” for more context on unknown callers. Verizon announced the news...
Apple One bundle gives you ‘the best of Apple, all in one,’ new video ad says
Apple is launching a new advertising campaign focused on its Apple One bundle of subscription services. In a new video, the company touts that Apple One offers you the “best of Apple” in an “all in one” package. The 30-second video gives a rundown of each...
Hide My Email Ventura feature for 3rd-party apps seemingly dropped or postponed
A Hide My Email Ventura feature for third-party apps has been removed from Apple’s website. The disposable email address feature now appears to remain limited to the company’s own Mail and Safari apps. The feature has been removed from the Ventura preview page sometime in the past week...
10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know so far
Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also referred to as the 10th-generation iPad, later this year. As the fall approaches, we’ve been hearing more about this new iPad model, which is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new entry-level iPad.
Taiwan invasion fears grow after China rehearsed blockade, but no imminent threat
Concerns about the possibility of a Taiwan invasion by China have grown, as more details have come to light about Beijing’s stance. The main concern, of course, is the safety and human rights of Taiwanese residents, but the situation does also have the potential for substantial disruption to production of Apple products …
AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max 2: Here are the latest rumors on when to expect them
With a successful AirPods line, it’s only natural for users to wonder when Apple will release a new generation of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Head below as we round up the latest rumors on when expecting a new version of each of these products…. When will...
iPad mini 6 now $99 off in weekend’s best deals, M2 MacBook Pro hits $1,149, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by rare iPad mini 6 discounts at $99 off. That’s alongside M2 MacBook Pro on sale from $1,149 and Twelve South’s complementing white Curve stand at $44. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
