ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

1 Woman Dead 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Henderson County (Henderson County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0hBcWkZn00
Nationwide Report

The Texas Department of Public Safety was rushed south of Chandler in Henderson County after a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Monday. 

According to Stg. Sara Warren, a 2003 Toyota Camry was [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Chandler, TX
Henderson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Shooting, kidnapping in Edgewood that led to high-speed chase leaves 1 dead

EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.The Wills Point officers...
EDGEWOOD, TX
KSST Radio

Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash

Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight

Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
KLTV

Rains County Sheriff’s Office, police, search for fugitive ‘still at large’

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a fugitive that “could be armed and dangerous” is still at large Sunday as of 8:50 a.m. Sean Douglas Alsip, 30, is 6 feet, 170 pounds, white, bald, brown eyes with an arm full of tattoos. He was wearing a blue cutoff shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen on Rains CR 3150 before fleeing on foot Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen Aug. 9

UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Morning fire destroys 2-story house in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — At around 7:30 a.m., Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane. Two people were trapped in the second story of the house and were able to jump to safety before the fire department arrived on the scene, said Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Henderson Woman Found Dead

A missing Henderson County woman who was last seen on August 1 has been found dead in her car in a slightly wooded area of Smith County. Authorities say Betty Rowland may have been suffering from dementia. There are no signs of foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
KILGORE, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy