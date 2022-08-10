ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Andrew Tate is being mocked with memes as controversial views continue to go viral

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been making waves online in recent months due to his outspoken and often shocking comments on numerous subjects including women and masculinity.

The 35-year-old, who is a former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant, has emerged from relative obscurity in the past few months to take platforms like TikTok by storm. His Instagram page currently has more than 4.3 million followers.

Tate's views range from saying that men shouldn't live with women and encouraging men to use abusive and misogynistic language toward women. His popularity has now seen sexual abuse charities call for TikTok to ban him and any videos about him.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Thankfully, despite his huge following, there does appear to be a resistance against his shocking output and much like Jordan Peterson, and other controversial male online figures, he's now become a meme with people mocking his views on the world with their own unique takedowns.















Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

There is only one Andrew Tate that people should care about

In the world of social media, there has been only one person that anyone can talk about for what feels like months now - the very controversial and very outspoken former kickboxer Andrew Tate. The 35-year-old British-American who was once a contestant on Big Brother has been all over TikTok in the past few months thanks to his outrageous comments about masculinity, misogyny and women.Videos of Tate and his outspoken opinions have racked up millions of views on TikTok alone with the video-sharing app now being pressured to act upon and remove harmful content by sexual assault charities. Despite his...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Britney Spears gets called 'racist' after only naming Black celebrities in post about weed

Britney Spears is facing backlash after naming only Black celebrities when speaking about marijuana in a lengthy Instagram post. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote an explanation to why she believes her two teenage sons do not want to see her and criticized her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he spoke out an interview with The Daily Mail. In the interview, Federline claimed he and Spears' teenage sons do not want to see her as often because of the semi-nude photos she posts to her social media. In addition, Federline is set to speak in a TV interview about raising...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Black alien' has flesh carved out of his head to spell his name

Warning: Graphic content. A self-named 'Black Alien' has taken his body modifications to the next level by having his flesh carved out of his head.Frenchman Anthony Loffredo has garnered 1.3 million Instagram followers throughout his fascinating journey of extreme body modifications. These include a split tongue and implants, having two fingers chopped off and his top lip removed, as well as being heavily tattooed from head to toe – eyeballs included.Loffredo has now turned to one of his gruesome procedures yet. In a viral post, the alien shared his new addition, explaining to fans how his "black alien project evolution"...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Long
Person
Jordan Peterson
Person
Andrew Tate
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Outrage after plus-sized influencer films woman laughing at her at the gym

A social media influencer has revealed how she was mocked while filming a video at the gym.Bethy Red, who touts herself as a “plus size woman trying to make the world more accepting” recorded the encounter and posted it to TikTok.The clip begins with Red, dressed in her workout gear, fixing her hair in the mirror of a studio.Another woman’s voice can then be heard asking her: “Girl, what are you doing? Are you taking videos of yourself?”Red then turns and replies: “Yeah?”, to which the woman retorts incredulously: “You are? Well why? For your own documentation or what?”Sign up...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tiktok
Indy100

Woman fumes as husband compares her new haircut to Boris Johnson’s

If you're anything like us, you'd probably feel a bit defeated if someone compared your hairdo to the likes of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.In a video uploaded to TikTok, Alex Osborne took to the platform to explain her conversation with her boyfriend but admitted that he "isn't wrong" about the comparison. Her blonde pixie cut that she straightened was fairly similar to the UK politician's hairstyle.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"So, I shaved my head about five weeks ago, and it's at the really, really awkward stage of growing out," she said in the video."So, I'm desperately...
HAIR CARE
Indy100

Amber Heard 'publicist' is being harassed online by Johnny Depp fans

The high-profile Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial may have ended in June, but the drama amongst fans still thrives as Depp fans accuse Heard's 'publicist' of being behind an anti-Depp Twitter account.Internet personality and Depp supporter Laura Bockov took her accusations to Twitter, with many others jumping on the bandwagon.The user-in-question (@k4m1laa), who posts under the name Kamilla, has categorically denied this and has since turned the account private. The account was said to be critical of Depp. On Wednesday (August 10), Bockov suggested that the person behind the account could be publicist Crisanta White, who is reportedly a...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Gordon Ramsay stuffs Jamie Oliver book down trousers on TikTok after years-long feud

Gordon Ramsay is cheekily reigniting an old feud with fellow chef Jamie Oliver via TikTok. Ramsay's daughter, Tilly Ramsay posted a video of her famous father participating in a trend where a person dances with another person to reveal a secret. "I bet you are one of those chefs that just steals other people's recipes," the on-screen caption reads. As Ramsay shakes his finger 'no', he turns around, not to reveal another person, but Oliver's cookbook Jamie's Dinners stuffed down his trousers.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYears ago, Ramsay and Oliver found themselves in a feud after Gordon...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Brooklyn Beckham seems to think he invented double-barreled surnames

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is facing mockery from people online after claiming he and his wife decided to combine their last names to "start a new thing". Back in April, Peltz-Beckham married Nicole Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. Initially, when the two announced they had combined last names fans found it endearing. But that feeling has seemingly changed after recent interview with Variety. In the interview, Peltz-Beckham explained the two decided to combine names as a sign of their partnership. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man stands on ladder in back garden to tell his neighbours there is 'a grass amongst us'

A viral video that has been viewed more than one million on times Twitter sees a man standing on a ladder in his back garden to tell his neighbours "there is a grass amongst us" after he was reported to the council. The clip was shared earlier this week by user @_steve_0 (not the one from Jackass) sees the man publicly raise a gripe after someone reported him to the council for playing music.Using some strong language, the man says: "To the nosey neighbour that likes to send emails to the council about making noise, please ignore the last message....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

British groom slammed for getting married in jeans and a t-shirt

A man who got married in jeans and a t-shirt has been roasted on TikTok.In a clip posted by the bride’s friend that has over two million views, the man can be seen at the altar in grey skinny jeans and Palm Angels t-shirt next to his wife-to-be, who wore a stunning white gown.The beginning of the clip shows the two Doncaster 16-year-olds, Violet and Catherine, on a fairground ride along with the on-screen text: “My best friend a couple of months ago telling me she ain’t gunna fall in love”. The video then cuts to show several pictures from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

People are appalled by scene of Woodstock 99 revelers smeared in poop

We don't know if this smells like fun.The new Netflix series Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 chronicles the catastrophic music festival in which port-a-potties overflowed near the showers, leading to a plumbing disaster.The potty eruption produced a lot of "mud" that revelers dived into and rubbed on their bodies.However, this mud wasn't ordinary mud. It was a combination of mud and poop."Multiple mud-covered people, grinning ear to ear, stopped to pose for pictures," said David Blaustein, an entertainment reporter. He covered the festival for radio and appeared in the series."I can only imagine the look on their faces when they found out...
MOVIES
Indy100

People are showing solidarity to Salman Rushdie by purchasing 'The Satanic Verses'

The Indian-born British-American novelist Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and "unable to speak" at the time of writing after being stabbed on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state.A 24-year-old suspect from Fairview, New Jersey has been detained by police. The suspect is believed to have run onto the stage and stabbed the interviewer and 75-year-old Rushdie, who has suffered years of death threats since he wrote The Satanic Verses in 1988.Rushdie's agent has said that: "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."The...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
Indy100

Louis Theroux and Jason Derulo rap in music video for viral hit Jiggle Jiggle

Louis Theroux and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg order McDonald’s at a “drive-Theroux” and rap alongside Jason Derulo in the official video for their viral hit, Jiggle Jiggle.A remix of Theroux and Dimoldenberg’s conversation, where she asks if he can recall any of a rap he learned while filming an episode of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends in 2000, became a popular dance trend on TikTok earlier this year.The video for the tune, released on Thursday evening, sees Theroux, Dimoldenberg and Derulo visit chicken shops and late-night diners across London.The song amassed over 70 million global streams from its appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy