ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Firefighters rescue 2 cats from Miami-Dade house fire

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Flames were raging in a home when firefighters found two cats hiding under a bed on Friday in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel, the fire started in the kitchen of a home along Ahmad Street in Opa-locka. Fire Rescue personnel determined the cats...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood school catches fire after tar pot on roof ignites

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school. Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday. Crews put down the flames quickly. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Fire Investigation#Accident
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.

Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 14, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Michael Putney is joined by Broward County District 35 candidates Lauren Book and Barbara Sharief and Miami-Dade District 6 candidates Jorge Fors and Victor Vazquez. The full episode can be seen at the top...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one dead and sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace, near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. An 18-year-old man was shot, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

MDPD officer, K9 injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center.  The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy