MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center. The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO