Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
Click10.com
Dog dies after apartment complex catches fire in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responding to a Saturday evening fire. Cell phone video from drivers captured the bright orange flames, shooting from an apartment along the 13- thousand block of SW 17th Lane in Southwest Miami Dade. Tom Lima who owns the upstairs unit...
Click10.com
Firefighters rescue 2 cats from Miami-Dade house fire
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Flames were raging in a home when firefighters found two cats hiding under a bed on Friday in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel, the fire started in the kitchen of a home along Ahmad Street in Opa-locka. Fire Rescue personnel determined the cats...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood school catches fire after tar pot on roof ignites
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school. Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday. Crews put down the flames quickly. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Police investigate burglary at South Beach restaurant Mickey Burkes
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant. According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night. Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
NBC Miami
Argument Over Trailer Sale Turns Deadly in Southwest Ranches
An argument over a trailer purchase has left one man dead and another charged with murder, Davie Police said. Ramon Correa, 52, answered a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a travel trailer July 28, but didn’t have the money with him to pay for it, police said. According to the...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Coke Florida gives backpacks, other supplies to students at Hialeah elementary school
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students went home with new backpacks and supplies thanks giveaway. Coke Florida hosted its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in Hialeah, Friday. More than 300 students form Twin Lakes Elementary School received a bag filled with supplies to get them ready for their...
WSVN-TV
Longtime Pembroke Pines Publix employee gifted new Honda SUV in United Way raffle
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own. United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX. His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 14, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Michael Putney is joined by Broward County District 35 candidates Lauren Book and Barbara Sharief and Miami-Dade District 6 candidates Jorge Fors and Victor Vazquez. The full episode can be seen at the top...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade left one dead and sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened overnight in the area of Southwest 263rd Terrace, near Southwest 128th Court, Friday. An 18-year-old man was shot, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in...
Click10.com
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
MDPD officer, K9 injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center. The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Comments / 0