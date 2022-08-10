Read full article on original website
Related
Mars Hill Homecoming Days & Several Community Events This Weekend
The Mars Hill Homecoming days will run this weekend through Sunday evening with events, activities, and meals for the entire family. The parade on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. is typically a highlight during the homecoming days. Main Street through Mars Hill will be closed to traffic from 2:00 – 3:00 pm so plan accordingly.
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine
The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
Four Days of Fun at Caribou Cares About Kids in Caribou, Maine
Caribou Cares About Kids is scheduled for August 11, 12 , 13 and 14. This is the first time it is a four day event. The big event is taking place at the Caribou Wellness Center, 55 Bennett Drive in Caribou with many things going on at Teague Park. Gary...
Don’t Miss These Featured Events at Loring Open House, Limestone, Maine
B52 - 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a B52 from Minot Air Force Base will fly over Loring. This is a rare opportunity to see one of these gigantic planes. It will bring back memories for many people. LIVE MUSIC - 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live music is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King and Queen French Fries Has a Long History in Presque Isle, Maine
Pam Weber is the owner of King Paul and Queen Thelma French Fries at the Northern Maine Fair (and many fairs across the state). It’s been a family owned operation since the beginning. There’s also a family connection with the Pizza House and Aucoin’s Restaurant on Maine Street in Presque Isle.
foxbangor.com
Jury selected for murder trial
HOULTON- A jury has been selected for a murder trial slated to start in Aroostook county next week. Bobby Nightingale of Presque Isle is accused of killing Allen Curtis,25, and 51-year-old Roger Ellis. Their bodies were found in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in August 2019. Nightingale...
Congratulations: One Year Anniversary as Chief of Police in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Congratulations to Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew E. Cummings on his one year anniversary as Chief of Police. The Chief thanked the Fort Fairfield community and posted a photo of a thank you note he received with some donuts and coffee. He also mentioned the department's growth over the last...
Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine
Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists
There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
Caribou Restaurant Closes Dining Room Temporarily, Caribou, Maine
Jade Palace in Caribou Updates Dining Room Service. It’s been difficult to get enough employees to help with many of the local businesses in Aroostook County, Maine. Most places are dealing with the issue everyday, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better. Jade Palace Restaurant and...
The Detail Shop In Mars Hill Is Ready To Transform Your Vehicle
No more rides if I see one more old fry on the floor. As much as we complain about winter being hard on our vehicles, the busy summer months can take its toll on the inside of your family ride. Running to camps, taking hikes, and going to the beach can compound into a big mess of dirt, sand, and fries all over the car. During the summer you don't have time to properly clean out so why don't you hire out a good detail shop?
5 Aroostook County Airbnb’s Available For Late Summer Staycation
I am sad to say that summer vacation in Maine is entering its final full month. There are some students that will be going back to school next week, but the majority of families in Aroostook County will have all of August to enjoy the remaining days of summer 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Extreme is the Forecast this Week for Aroostook County, Maine?
We’re going to have a pretty wild week of some extreme weather in Aroostook County, Maine this week. We usually expect the temperature to rise around this time of year. But, a few days from now, on Thursday, we should feel some real heat. It won’t necessarily be the...
New Business Now Open: Big Al’s Automotive in Westfield
A young entrepreneur has opened up a new automotive repair business in hopes to fill a growing need in Aroostook County. We told you last week about the upcoming closing of Service First Automotive in Mapleton, but have no fear Big Al has you covered. Located on the Main drag.
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody
A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0