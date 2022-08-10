ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, ME

101.9 The Rock

Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine

The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
