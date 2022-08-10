The director who proved that you don’t need film school wants to open a film school in his soon-to-be-bought theater. We kid, of course. Not everyone can have the luck and determination that Kevin Smith had when he shot Clerks as a college dropout on a sleepless, lightless schedule that would make a soldier shudder, so we applaud his effort to ease the journey for aspiring filmmakers. On his FatMan Beyond podcast (as transcribed by ComicBook.com), Smith explained why he chose to host the school in New Jersey’s Atlantic Moviehouse, which he is set to own in mid-September:

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO