Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”
Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.
Star Wars Fans Call For "Inappropriate Cut" Of 'Attack Of The Clones' After Natalie Portman Interview
Obi-Wan Kenobi may have drawn to a close but the prequel era hype is still alive and kicking. Just this week, Ewan McGregor commented on the possibility of a second season of the show, whilst a fan made what is perhaps the saddest prequel-inspired project I’ve ever seen - a supercut of Order 66. Back in the day though, you may have missed this intriguing tidbit from Padmé actress Natalie Portman that it was recently unearthed by fans.
thedigitalfix.com
New MCU character is inspired by one of the worst Star Wars creatures
The MCU just keeps growing and growing, and with it, we meet brand new MCU characters pretty much every month at this point. Not content with dominating the big screen, Disney has brought comic book action to its streaming service, and the latest in a long line of Marvel series has a fun link to one of the worst Star Wars creatures.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedigitalfix.com
Cocaine Bear release date – when is the Ray Liotta movie out?
What is the Cocaine Bear release date? The premise of the horror movie is pretty much what it says on the tin, but what makes Cocaine Bear especially interesting is that it is a movie based on a true story. In 1985, a drug smuggler flung a duffel bag filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine out of a plane.
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Mann shares why his James Dean biopic fell apart
While Michael Mann has made several thriller movies based on true stories, including Heat, The Insider, and Public Enemies – the only traditional biopic he has made is Ali starring Will Smith as Muhammad Ali. However, he almost made a movie about James Dean – the 1950s movie star who tragically died in 1955.
thedigitalfix.com
Karl Urban would be “excited” for someone else to play Judge Dredd
We still don’t have Dredd 2. Unfortunately, Karl Urban, who played the anti-hero Judge Dredd in the 2012 action movie, isn’t sure if there’ll ever be one. Even if it doesn’t happen, he’d still be happy to see more Dredd out in the world, regardless of who’s in the helmet.
thedigitalfix.com
Diane Keaton knew nothing about The Godfather when she auditioned
When The Godfather was gearing up for production, it was the hottest property in town, thanks to the fact that Mario Puzo’s book sold over 20 million copies – making it one of the best-selling books of all time. Actors were lining up to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation, but at least one of them had no idea what it was.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Leslie Grace could appear as Batgirl in other DCEU movies
Since the shocking Batgirl cancellation by Warner Bros, many different publications have published articles along the lines of “what’s going on with DC?” and understandably so. And the latest is by Variety, with the title “the confusing state of DC” and makes a reference to the “search for their Kevin Feige.”
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Recalls Watching Chuck Norris Beat Up Another Actor On Set Of ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’
If you grew up in the ’90s to early 2000s, then there’s a good chance that Chuck Norris’s iconic show Walker, Texas Ranger was on your TV screen at least once in your life. I mean c’mon, there’s no better way to portray Chuck Norris than as...
thedigitalfix.com
Ncuti Gatwa starts filming Doctor Who in November
Ncuti Gatwa will begin filming his first proper season of Doctor Who this November, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but it probably won’t be aired until 2024. The 60th anniversary special is due to be broadcast in late 2023 and it’s very likely that Gatwa and Yasmin Finney will be introduced in the special.
thedigitalfix.com
R2-D2 and C-3PO have a secret Indiana Jones cameo
Star Wars has been entwined with Indiana Jones since its very origin. It was after the first Star Wars movie was released in 1977 that George Lucas escaped for a vacation in Hawaii, to avoid the scrutiny and potential negative reception to his passion project. His friend Steven Spielberg was invited along, and while there, Lucas pitched “The Adventures of Indiana Smith” to him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Tales of the Walking Dead almost got a musical episode
The hit zombie TV series The Walking Dead may be on its final season. However, the extended undead universe is still thriving. There are plenty of Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way, one of which is the anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. But what you probably didn’t know is the upcoming show wasn’t entirely zombie-focused. In fact, the future series almost had a musical episode among the supernatural carnage.
A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The first trailer was released on Tuesday for the upcoming horror film Raven's Hollow, based on an event in the life of Edgar Allan Poe. The trailer was exclusively released by Deadline before being uploaded to YouTube by Shudder, a horror-based indie streaming service that will be distributing the film.
thedigitalfix.com
Knock at the Cabin release date, cast, plot details, and more
What is the Knock at the Cabin release date? M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind some of the best plot twists in movie history, is bringing a new thriller movie to our screens, and we can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up this time. But when can we expect to see his latest effort, and what should we expect?
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely unnecessary Oscar-nominated fantasy rides into battle on streaming
Before Disney monopolized the market by cannibalizing its own animated back catalogue for inspiration, there was a real chance that dark and gritty revisionist reinventions of beloved fairytales were poised to become Hollywood’s hottest new genre, with Snow White and the Huntsman leading the charge in terms of box office dollars.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood and Super Mario are in the same Dirty Harry movie
Clint Eastwood has featured alongside some of the best actors who’ve ever lived. Morgan Freeman, Richard Burton, and Meryl Streep have shared celluloid with Eastwood. One connection you might not be aware of is the time Super Mario was in one of the Dirty Harry thriller movies. The plumber...
Secret Headquarters Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Owen Wilson’s Superhero Movie
The critics have spoken regarding the new Paramount+ release, a family-friendly action movie called Secret Headquarters.
Movie review: 'Fall' reaches new heights for thrills
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- As much as movies can show us infinite possibilities, movies about extreme limitations can be equally thrilling. Fall, in theaters Friday, mines suspense at the top of a 2000 foot tower. One year after husband Dan (Mason Gooding) died in a rock climbing accident,...
Comments / 0