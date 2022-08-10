Read full article on original website
Leslie Grace could appear as Batgirl in other DCEU movies
Since the shocking Batgirl cancellation by Warner Bros, many different publications have published articles along the lines of “what’s going on with DC?” and understandably so. And the latest is by Variety, with the title “the confusing state of DC” and makes a reference to the “search for their Kevin Feige.”
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”
Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.
'American Horror Stories' Fans Rage as Season 2 Episode 4 Is Not Released on Hulu
"American Horror Stories" Season 2 Episode 4 was scheduled to air on Hulu at 12 a.m. PT but when it did not come out at this time fans were left frustrated.
The T-1000 gets eaten by a T-Rex in Jurassic Park (sort of)
It’s not unusual these days for characters from different franchises to appear in the same movie. Take Professor X from the X-Men movies, he tipped up in the MCU, and it was considered such a pedestrian moment they put it in the trailer. But it turns out this practice...
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
One Of Stephen King's Strangest Books Is Now In The Works As A Movie
One of the few Stephen King books that has never been adapted may finally get its chance on the big screen.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Here’s when ‘House of the Dragons’ releases in each time zone
HBO Max’s fresh attempt to maintain the fervor that surrounded Game of Thrones at the height of its popularity is set for release at the end of August, and fans aren’t sure what to expect. The show that inspired HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon was a...
Netflix responds to The Sandman viewer complaints in statement
Netflix has responded to The Sandman viewers following complaints about the show's aspect ratio. After the series' debut on the streamer last week (August 5), viewers noticed the aspect ratio (the proportional relationship between an image's width and height) looked off and took to social media to voice their concerns.
Tales of the Walking Dead almost got a musical episode
The hit zombie TV series The Walking Dead may be on its final season. However, the extended undead universe is still thriving. There are plenty of Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way, one of which is the anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. But what you probably didn’t know is the upcoming show wasn’t entirely zombie-focused. In fact, the future series almost had a musical episode among the supernatural carnage.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His New Role With Highly-Anticipated Disney Plus Series
Ron Howard recently elaborated on his behind-the-scenes role in the revival Of Willow, a cult hit he directed in the 1980s. Howard’s film career is in large part directly linked to legendary director George Lucas. Of course, a young Howard starred in George’s 1973 breakthrough, American Graffiti. This...
Spotify Launches Interactive In-App Experience, My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects
Spotify announced its new interactive in-app experience and kicked it off with Kendrick Lamar on Wednesday (August 10). My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects is an innovative in-app experience that will invite users and fans to select their five favorite Kendrick Lamar albums and share them with social media friends and followers. After the release of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album quickly rose to the top of the charts. The project’s success deemed it to be the “most streamed hip hop album of 2022″ to date by Spotify’s Rap Caviar. Its success has caused much debate amongst fans as they...
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
Fans react to HBO Max cancellation uncertainty the only way they know how; with memes
Ever since David Zaslav assumed control of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max subscribers have been on tenterhooks waiting to discover the fate of their favorite shows or original movies. With the plug getting pulled on Batgirl when the DC Comics adaptation was in the final stages of...
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming
As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The first trailer was released on Tuesday for the upcoming horror film Raven's Hollow, based on an event in the life of Edgar Allan Poe. The trailer was exclusively released by Deadline before being uploaded to YouTube by Shudder, a horror-based indie streaming service that will be distributing the film.
