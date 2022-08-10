Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Davenport: First in state to earn agency accreditation
The City of Davenport’s Development and Neighborhood Services Department (DNSD) has earned agency accreditation through the American Association of Code Enforcement (AACE). DNSD is the first agency in the state of Iowa and the seventh in the country to earn this credential, a news release says. The accreditation board...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island fills new community engagement position
The city of Rock Island has hired former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Hayden as community engagement manager, a new position for the city. She started in the job Monday, Aug. 8. “I am very excited about joining such a strong and talented team already in place with the...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County accepting applications for deputy sheriff
The Scott County Civil Service Commission is accepting applications for positions as a deputy sheriff. Entrance-level testing for Scott County deputy sheriff applicants will be on Sunday, September 18 and Saturday, September 24. Those applying will register for a preferred date, and applicants will be notified of locations. Applicants will undergo physical agility and written testing.
ourquadcities.com
Grant money is music to QC school’s ears
Extra funding to boost supplies and programs for students is music to any teacher’s ears. But that’s especially sweet for Mara Goodvin, general music teacher at Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island, who’s raised $37,000 in private funding the past two years to create a unique outdoor music lab at her school in the southwest part of the city, 9607 14th St. West.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
KWQC
Kinna’s House of Love
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -President and CEO Kinna Hodges joins QCL to talk about her non-profit, Kinna’s House of Love and some upcoming fundraisers and events. Kinnas House of Love Inc., 318 E. 7th St Suite 205, in Davenport, was founded in 2020. Services include assisting single, homeless women. For more information, call 563-200-8064.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
qctoday.com
Eldridge approves settlement with former city administrator
The Eldridge City Council on Saturday approved a $175,000 settlement with Lisa Kotter, its former city administrator. Eldridge hired Kotter in February of 2020. She was city administrator for about 18 months before the City Council put her on paid leave while it investigated dueling complaints against Kotter and by Kotter against other city officials. That investigation found no evidence to support either complaint but did find that Kotter and former Mayor Marty O'Boyle created a "hostile work environment." Kotter and Mike Meloy, her attorney, were critical of the results, contending the investigation report included omissions and errors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How one man's trip to Uvalde is changing school safety in the Quad Cities
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Charles Butler was born in Chicago. But his home is in Rock Island. For the past 20 years, Butler has worked as a security officer with the Rock Island-Milan School District. Then in January 2022, he was promoted to head of all district security. It's a life built on safety, and a role he doesn't take lightly.
ourquadcities.com
New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23
UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
ourquadcities.com
Join the fun at the Fairmount Block Party!
The Davenport Public Library invites you to connect with local organizations, learn about library services and meet your friends and neighbors Saturday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Enjoy children’s activities, raffles and free lunch while supplies last.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island inching toward downtown improvements
Tom Norman is stuck between Rock Island and a hard place, which are now pretty much the same thing. The owner of the three-story 1895 building downtown that housed the Daiquiri Factory and The Arena bars, he now is left with neither. After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory (1809 2nd Ave.) due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Midwest Monster Fest next month postponed to 2023
Due to some unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, the next edition of Midwest Monster Fest — previously scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at East Moline’s Rust Belt — must be postponed until 2023, according to the event’s Facebook page. “This decision was not an easy one, but rather...
KCJJ
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
ourquadcities.com
Church invites public to free compassion retreat
The Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport, will present “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat featuring certified spiritual director Pastor Elaine K. Olson, MDiv, LCPC, on Saturday, Aug. 20. The retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m.-noon in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport.
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check
An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
wvik.org
35th Annual Tug Fest This Weekend
On Saturday, a 2,700 foot rope, weighing nearly 700 pounds, will be stretched across the river. Eleven teams from each town will tug for three minutes. LeClaire spokesman Barry Long says all traffic on the river will stop from 12:30 to 3 pm. "The Coast Guard issues a permit and...
KWQC
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday...
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Comments / 0