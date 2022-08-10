ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

If you love dogs, you’ll love this story. A German shepherd slept at his owner’s gravesite.

There is much we can learn from dogs. In childhood, they are our best companions, seeming to understand our every emotion. They accept us when we feel left out, wait hours for us to return from school or work, and even become the comfort we need to overcome shyness by nudging us into new friendships. And for adults, they remain our devoted friends. It’s no wonder we have such affection for them.
This Good Dog Took Learning to Sit to the Next Level

Sometimes dogs take their owner's directions a little too far, and that's exactly what happened for one really good dog on TikTok. The dog, whose name is Charlie, has his own TikTok account, @chuckthedo0d, and his owner posted a video showing Charlie's extreme talent for sitting. The new video has...
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother

I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Realizing Human Brother Is Home Has Us Obsessed

Does your pet ever do something that makes you think that they aren't the brightest? Or maybe they don't have the best memory? But of course, we love them anyway! It's not their fault that their day consists of so much playtime, napping and walks that they can't remember everything. LOL! That's probably what happened to TikTok user @breflynn11's dog forgot who was at the house!
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Black Bear Chases Military Family’s Dog, They Chase The Black Bear Right Back

Black bears are one interesting creature. They love urban areas because it means easy food is all around, easy to find, and there’s lots of things to check out. They will eat just about anything. They love plants, berries and nuts but are definitely known to do a bit of scavenging and hunting. They will go after birds, smaller mammals and fish… even an unlucky moose or deer calf.
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too

This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
Video of Sad Dog in Shelter Whose Owner Just Passed Away Reminds Us to #AdoptDontShop

As joyful and rewarding as rescuing an animal can be, there's no way to ignore the unfortunate and even tragic circumstances that led that pet to the shelter in the first place. Whether it's homelessness, surrender, or--in this case-- the passing of an owner that leaves an animal in need, the helping hands of rescuers can be the difference between a second chance or an unimaginable fate.
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
A video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @59748hayvan. An online video of a monkey comforting a man has gone viral. Emotionally speaking, the clip demonstrates that humans and animals are quite similar.
Fostering Dogs Saves Lives (and Makes Your Heart Hurt)

My heart hurts. This weekend, I sent a puppy off to his new home and I so wanted him to stay at mine. I foster puppies, often dogs that are blind and/or deaf. I’ve been volunteering with animal rescues for more than five years and so far have taken care of nearly 60 pups. It’s always bittersweet when they leave to find their forever homes, but sometimes it’s so much harder than others.
This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night

Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
