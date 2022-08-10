Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Be Expanding In Fremont: Nearby Construction Piques Interest
Sadly, Tesla doesn't share much, and it doesn't have a PR department to verify or deny claims. However, amid CEO Elon Musk's mentions of potential future expansion at the company's factory in Fremont, work has started nearby. Musk also recently commented that the Tesla Fremont team is kicking "butt" these days.
insideevs.com
US And Canada: Tesla Stopped Taking Orders For Model 3 Long Range
Tesla has made a significant move and removed the possibility to order the Model 3 Long Range in the US and Canada from its website. The Tesla Model 3 LR AWD is no longer available for order and is grayed out at the bottom of the list with an annotation "Available in 2023."
insideevs.com
Fully Charged Checks Out Aptera, Drives The Three-Wheeler Solar EV
We’re all quite intrigued to see how Aptera’s story unfolds, as the startup gets ever closer to the market launch of its first solar electric vehicle, which holds a lot of potential, especially for the price they plan to sell it at. The Fully Charged Show’s Jack Scarlett traveled to Southern California to check out and drive the Alpha version of Aptera’s first offering, and he seems blown away by what it promises.
insideevs.com
Volvo EXC90: All-Electric XC90 Replacement Seemingly Leaked In Patent Images
The long-awaited, fully electric replacement for the Volvo XC90 appears to have surfaced on the internet in new patent images. The photos were leaked on Worldscoop, a popular forum for European car enthusiasts. This comes soon after a trademark filing from Volvo for the name EXC90. Gallery: Volvo EXC90 Patent...
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Explains F-150 Lightning Price Hikes
Only two months after starting customer deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, Ford has bumped pricing on its all-electric pickup truck by as much as $8,500, depending on the trim level. When it made the announcement last week, Ford cited "significant material cost increases and other factors" as the main...
insideevs.com
Arrival Going All-In On Van But Will Build Only 20 Units In 2022
Arrival has confirmed it will focus all its efforts on the launch of the Van project, putting its Bus project (and likely the Car too) on hold until it raises more capital. In its Q2 2022 financial results report, the startup said it has made "recent strategic decisions" that will allow it to start production of the Arrival Van this quarter in Bicester, UK, deliver the first vehicles to UPS this year and start production in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023 at an optimized factory. The start of US production was initially forecast for Q3 2022.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giving Up Gas Guzzlers, Converting Energy Fleet To Model Y SUVs
As we just recently reported, Tesla is working on ramping up its energy business. As Tesla Energy grows and becomes much more visible, it's arguably important that the company is setting a good example. Showing up at people's homes or businesses in gas-powered cars isn't that appealing, and Tesla has made it clear that changes are coming.
CNET
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max: Save on Streaming With One Clever Trick
There are lots of great shows and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could cost you more than $50 per month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
insideevs.com
Aptera Reveals Gamma Interior, Pretty Much The Final Production Look
After releasing a set of teaser shots showing the Gamma version of the Aptera three-wheeler solar EV interior, this interior has now been revealed in full and there’s plenty to talk about. This is pretty much the final look and feel of the interior, with all the screens in the right places and the half-steering wheel with its top part lopped off - even though they call it a yoke, it’s not quite as close to the definition of a yoke as what you find in the latest Teslas.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
Digital Trends
Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket
SpaceX could send its next-generation Super Heavy rocket on its first test flight as early as next month. As part of the preparations for the most powerful rocket ever built, the company has this week been performing ground-based test fires of the booster at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
insideevs.com
VW ID.3 Owner Drives Tesla Model 3 Performance For First Time
YouTube influencer EV Driver has owned a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car for about a year and a half. For those unfamiliar, the ID.3 is a compelling electric hatch that's sadly unavailable on our shores. If VW sold the ID.3 in the States, do you think many people would choose it over the Tesla Model 3? Perhaps after watching the video, you'll be better equipped to answer.
MotorAuthority
2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots: Redesign planned for full-size sedan
The Cadillac CT6 may have been dropped in the U.S. after 2020 but it remains on sale in China, and a new prototype sighting suggests a redesigned version is on the way. Cadillac engineers have been spotted testing a new full-size sedan believed to be a successor to the CT6. The prototype was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely the car will be offered outside of China, where sedans still sell in significant numbers.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Rendering Shows Future EV Flagship
Mercedes-Benz has already confirmed that it plans to put Maybach badges on some of its most exclusive EQ electric vehicles, and the most opulent and expensive of them all will probably be the version based on the EQS SUV unveiled in mid-April. This is the EQS for buyers who want to look down at other motorists and they will certainly be able to do that if their flashy two-tone SUV is adorned with Maybach logos.
insideevs.com
Canoo To Outsource Initial Production Of Electric Vans For Walmart
EV startup Canoo released its Q2 financial results earlier this week and delivered rather surprising news on the conference call. Canoo CEO Tony Aquila told analysts during the call that it will not build the first batch of electric vans for customer and shareholder Walmart itself. Instead, the company will use an unspecified contractor for the initial output of its debut EV by the end of the year.
insideevs.com
Foxconn To Build Monarch Electric Tractor At Ohio Plant From Q1 2023
Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Zimeno Inc DBA Monarch Tractor to build next-generation agricultural equipment and battery packs at the plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Foxconn this year finalized the acquisition of the factory from EV startup Lordstown Motors, which...
See the huge solar wings of China's space station in motion above Earth (video)
China’s space station recently gained a new module and with it a pair of huge, solar energy-capturing “wings” that can rotate as the outpost orbits the Earth.
