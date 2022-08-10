Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Volleyball: Dawson Co. sweeps, GHS splits in tri-match at Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Dawson County swept a pair of matches, Gainesville split, and Flowery Branch dropped two matches in a tri-match at Flowery Branch on Thursday. Gainesville started slow, and Dawson County took advantage in a 25-22 and 27-25 win over the Lady Red Elephants. The Lady Tigers went on to beat Flowery Branch.
accesswdun.com
Softball: Branch holds off Jefferson in 8-5A opener for both
JEFFERSON, Ga — Flowery Branch scored three runs in the top of the second and Nikki Harris made it stand up in a tight 3-2 win over Jefferson on Thursday in both teams' Region 8-5A opener. Harris allowed just six hits, walked one, and fanned nine in the complete...
accesswdun.com
Football: Final tune-up for Gainesville in scrimmage vs. Winder-Barrow
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Coach Josh Niblett said he liked his team's effort and energy during Friday night's scrimmage against Winder-Barrow at City Park. "It's the first time we've gotten to be out here today," Niblett said. "We wanted to play a clean game, and it wasn't as clean as we wanted it. But I liked our kids' energy and effort."
accesswdun.com
AccessWDUN prediction series: Buford picked to win 8-7A in first go-round
If you’re having trouble still trying to figure out just which region your favorite high school team will be playing in over the next two years, you’re not alone. The latest round of reclassification by the Georgia High School Association shook things up around the state more than a protein shake in a blender in the morning.
accesswdun.com
Ralston rallies to make the weekend in Korn Ferry event
OMAHA, Neb. — Sitting two shots off the cut line with three holes to play Friday in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek course, Spencer Ralston came through in the clutch. The Gainesville-native birdied Nos. 6 and 7...
accesswdun.com
Ralston fires 2-under 69 to climb the leaderboard at Pinnacle Bank Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — Spencer Ralston continued his strong play in the Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek course on Saturday. The Gainesville native fired a 2-under par 69 for a three-day total 210 (3-under). He was the first player off the tee on Saturday and climbed more than a dozen spots following his round.
accesswdun.com
Ralston struggles in opening round of Pinnacle Bank tourney
OMAHA, Neb. — Spencer Ralston labored through a 3-over round on Thursday to open the Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek course. The Gainesville native started solid with five straight pars to begin the round. But he bogeyed Nos. 6 and 8 and was 2-over at the turn. Ralston pared the next three holes before bogeying No. 13. His lone birdie of the day came at the Par 515th but he bogeyed No. 17 to finish at 3-over.
accesswdun.com
Gregory “Greg” Emmett Winn
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Gregory “Greg” Emmett Winn, age 65 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, August 13, 2022. Mr. Winn was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Emmett Rufus Winn and Doris Gunter Winn of Athens. In addition to his father, Greg is preceded by his son, Emmett Rush Winn. Greg was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan, and a NHRA Motorcycle Racer having been named 1989 Track Champion at Atlanta Dragway. Mr. Winn retired from Dupont after twenty-seven years of service and also from UGA after eight years. Mr. Winn was proud of his children and grandchildren and, was a true friend to all who knew him.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia reportedly loses veteran offensive playmaker to ankle surgery for multiple weeks
Georgia’s offense has lost a veteran playmaker after an ankle injury suffered this week at practice. Arian Smith, a third-year wide receiver, will need surgery to repair the injury and will miss at least the rest of fall camp and likely some time early in the regular season, Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported. Injuries have been an issue for Smith who has missed time the last 2 seasons and has 5 catches in his career for 188 yards.
accesswdun.com
Friday Game Night is back and full of content
The Road to Atlanta begins in just eight days as the 2022 high school football season is set to kickoff. Friday Game Night will be your guide throughout the campaign, and we'll also set it up for you with 26 team previews, feature stories, and region predictions, all leading up to opening night on Aug. 19.
accesswdun.com
Joey Dunahoo
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born on July 3, 1960, in Hamilton, Georgia, he was a son of Shirley Moye Dunahoo of Clermont and the late Emory West Dunahoo, Sr. Joey was a self-employed builder, who also worked in transportation and logistics. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville celebrates groundbreaking for The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park
The City of Gainesville soon will have a new showcase facility to serve both lake paddlers and the community. The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park should be completed in the spring of 2024. Officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the facility, on Clarks Bridge Road, Friday morning. The...
accesswdun.com
Obituaries & Related Stories
Betty Brown Bancroft, 84 of Gainesville died Saturday August 13, 2022. Services are incomplete and will be announced later. Those wishing to send online c ... Nell Smallwood Hickman Brookshire went to be with her Lord on August 11, 2022. Her son, Eddie, was by her side. She was of the Baptist faith. Born and raised in Gaines ...
accesswdun.com
Irvin Hoover Truelove
Irvin Hoover Truelove, 93 of Gainesville died Friday August 12, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville Campus. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Truelove was the son of the late Kimsey and Effie Smith Truelove. He worked for Parks Feed Store for 10 years and retired from Con-Agra as a truck driver with 32 years of service. He received an award for 25 years of safe driving. Mr. Truelove was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
accesswdun.com
Betty Brown Bancroft
Betty Brown Bancroft, 84 of Gainesville died Saturday August 13, 2022. Services are incomplete and will be announced later. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge...
Fun in FoCo: Makeovers, concerts, car races highlight Top 10 events this weekend
Watch races this weekend.(Photo/NGMA) (Forsyth County, GA) Although summer is winding down, plenty is happening this weekend in Forsyth County. Here’s this week’s Fun in FoCo roundup:
accesswdun.com
Wayne-Sanderson Farms and Mar-Jac Poultry donate van to Boys and Girls Club of Lanier
Kids enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club of Lanier now have a new van to ride in, thanks to a donation on Friday from Wayne-Sanderson Farms and Mar-Jac Poultry. Wayne-Sanderson Farms is headquartered in Oakwood and is the third-largest poultry producer in the nation. Vice President of Supply Chain Aaron Leach said the company donated a Ford Transit van after they became aware of Boys and Girls Clubs’ need for more transportation.
accesswdun.com
Nell Smallwood Hickman Brookshire
Nell Smallwood Hickman Brookshire went to be with her Lord on August 11, 2022. Her son, Eddie, was by her side. She was of the Baptist faith. Born and raised in Gainesville, GA to Lester and Era Smallwood, Nell was one of eleven children. Her youngest sister, Almeda Allison is the only surviving sibling.
accesswdun.com
Joe Stanley “Joey” Bohannon
Mr. Joe Stanley “Joey” Bohannon, age 55, of Glendale Street, Toccoa, GA, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his residence after fighting a losing battle with lung cancer. He was born June 25, 1967 in Stephens County, Ga where he lived his entire life. he was preceded...
accesswdun.com
William “Willie” Rider
William “Willie” Rider, 56, of Dawsonville, GA passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at NEGA Medical Center, Gainesville, GA. He was born in Dawsonville, GA, to Chick and Patsy Rider. He worked in Sanitation Services with Evans Garbage Service, in Dawsonville for many years. He had a fond love of Nascar.
