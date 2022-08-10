Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Gregory “Greg” Emmett Winn, age 65 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, August 13, 2022. Mr. Winn was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Emmett Rufus Winn and Doris Gunter Winn of Athens. In addition to his father, Greg is preceded by his son, Emmett Rush Winn. Greg was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan, and a NHRA Motorcycle Racer having been named 1989 Track Champion at Atlanta Dragway. Mr. Winn retired from Dupont after twenty-seven years of service and also from UGA after eight years. Mr. Winn was proud of his children and grandchildren and, was a true friend to all who knew him.

JEFFERSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO