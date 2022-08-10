Boil water advisory remains in effect in Newark, other parts of Essex County, following water main break

A major water main break Tuesday in Belleville left thousands of Newark residents without water, and for some -- it's still not safe to drink tap water.

Crews continue to work around the clock to make repairs and fix the 42-inch main break.

Some residents are waking up to brown water or low water pressure, while others have no running water at all. The boil water advisory remains in effect in Newark and other parts of Essex County, including Belleville and Bloomfield until further notice.

A number of procedures were also canceled Tuesday at hospitals, including surgeries and outpatient programs. Several of the hospitals in the affected area made the suggestions if you have procedures, just call ahead to make sure they're still on or if they've been canceled or postponed.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says that crews are working to make repairs and restore all water service.

Anyone who is in need of bottled water should call 973-733-3274 .