Nassau lawmakers approve $650,000 settlement to former police officer
Nassau County legislators approved a $650,000 settlement to a former police officer.
Dolores Sharpe was acquitted of charges of harassment and resisting arrest filed in 2013 by two colleagues.
As News 12 has previously reported, Sharpe filed a suit against the police claiming that her fellow officer violated her civil rights.
Sharpe’s lawyer tells News 12 that he has not received a settlement offer from Nassau County despite Tuesday’s vote.
The Republican majority approved the settlement offer.
The entire Democratic caucus abstained.
Comments / 0