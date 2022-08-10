ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Nassau lawmakers approve $650,000 settlement to former police officer

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igVdz_0hBcTn7L00

Nassau County legislators approved a $650,000 settlement to a former police officer.

Dolores Sharpe was acquitted of charges of harassment and resisting arrest filed in 2013 by two colleagues.

As News 12 has previously reported, Sharpe filed a suit against the police claiming that her fellow officer violated her civil rights.

Sharpe’s lawyer tells News 12 that he has not received a settlement offer from Nassau County despite Tuesday’s vote.

The Republican majority approved the settlement offer.

The entire Democratic caucus abstained.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawmakers#Republican#Democratic
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport man indicted, arraigned on dogfighting charges

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly has announced that a Freeport man who allegedly bred and sold pit bulls for use in dogfighting has been indicted by a Nassau County grand jury. Lonnie Poindexter, 54, was arraigned on Aug. 4 on one count of Prohibition of Animal Fighting/AML 351...
CBS New York

Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Baldwin Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Hempstead

The Third Squad reports an arrest for an Attempted Murder that occurred on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 12:48am in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Defendant Terrell Nesbitt, 26, of 162 State Street New Cassel while on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway did point a loaded firearm at the male victim while he was operating his vehicle northbound on Kennedy Avenue. The defendant fired four rounds from a .40 caliber handgun striking the vehicle multiple times. No injuries were reported.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy