Nassau lawmakers approve $650,000 settlement to former police officer

Nassau County legislators approved a $650,000 settlement to a former police officer.

Dolores Sharpe was acquitted of charges of harassment and resisting arrest filed in 2013 by two colleagues.

As News 12 has previously reported, Sharpe filed a suit against the police claiming that her fellow officer violated her civil rights.

Sharpe’s lawyer tells News 12 that he has not received a settlement offer from Nassau County despite Tuesday’s vote.

The Republican majority approved the settlement offer.

The entire Democratic caucus abstained.