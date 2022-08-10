ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

DeJear challenges Reynolds to three debates

By Zach Fisher
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — Debates have been used in the past as a way for voters to see and hear candidates defend their policy actions and ideas.

It is looking likely that there will be some sort of debate in the race for Iowa governor. Governor Kim Reynolds was publicly challenged on Tuesday by the Democratic Nominee Deidre DeJear.

“I didn’t think it was honestly my job to persuade her to do that. But I am letting her know in these moments that this is what our decision is,” said DeJear as she stood in the World War II Memorial Plaza in Des Moines.

DeJear held a press conference to speak to her supporters and media members about her request for three debates with the governor.

“This is the way we have traditionally done things related to getting our message out to people and showing a contrast where people can choose who they choose to vote for in an election process,” said DeJear.

DeJear at the press conference added there are a couple of non-profits and organizations that are working to set up a debate schedule. DeJear said she sent those organizations her dates and times she is able to take part in the debate, but the organizations had not heard back from Reynolds’ campaign.

“We have made our commitments on our end. They have heard zero communication from her (Reynolds),” said DeJear. “And as we try to finalize our schedule for the last 90 days of this campaign, it’s incredibly important that we have that solidified. We are going to have competing priorities. I do not want any priority to supersede us giving the people the opportunity to see us both debating.”

WHO 13 News reached out to Governor Reynolds’ campaign team to see if she is open to debating Deidre DeJear.

“The governor’s happy to debate. We’ll iron out those details as we approach the fall,” said a spokesperson for the Reynolds campaign.

Reynolds participated in three debates with the Democratic nominee at that time, Fred Hubbell.

It appears that if both candidates can find time in their campaign schedules there will be some debates. As we get closer to election day the time frame to hold those debates obviously gets smaller. DeJear wanted Reynolds to confirm dates and times so she could plan out the rest of her campaign.

Tammy Burt
3d ago

no democrats in Iowa, u people better wise up biden and democrats are hiring 73,000 IRS people and saying that have to be able to shoot, this is what our country is coming to. wake up and they said there going after liw to middle class

William Barnes
3d ago

Iowans deserve a chance to hear them debate and hear their positions. Why wouldn't the Governor want to debate?

Related
WHO 13

Politicians campaign at day three of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s storied tradition is back for another year, and the great Iowa get-together became a magnet for political activity on Saturday. Several Iowa politicians, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, roamed the fairgrounds on day three of the Iowa State Fair. Reynolds and Ernst spent the morning grilling pork […]
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families

Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Fairgoers share what they want to see from candidates this year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has been used for decades as a way for politicians and voters to discuss policy and political action. The 2022 State Fair may not come before a presidential election, but midterms are this November with plenty of state and federal offices on the line. Candidates are taking […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Nunn pushes back on new Axne ad targeting his 'no exceptions' abortion stance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Cindy Axne released a new campaign advertisement Thursday in the race for Iowa's third congressional district. The ad targets her Republican opponent Zach Nunn, showing footage of Nunn supporting a no-exceptions stance on abortion. The ad includes footage from a Republican primary debate last...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Villisca City Councilman running for Iowa Senate Seat

(Villisca) The lack of a candidate on the Democratic Ballot for Iowa Senate District #9 prompted Villisca City Councilman Tripp Narup to throw his hat in the ring. Narup will challenge Republican Incumbent Tom Shipley for the seat in November. The newly drawn district includes all of Cass, Adams, Montgomery, Page, Taylor, Ringgold, and the western portion of Union County.
VILLISCA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Christie Returns To Iowa, Mulling 2024 Presidential Run

Fort Dodge, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has returned to the Iowa campaign trail to headline a fundraiser for Senator Chuck Grassley. But Christie — who ran for president in 2020 — may be back soon as a 2024 presidential candidate. Christie suggests that...
IOWA STATE
iowatorch.com

Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Legal analysis: The state's case for reinstating Iowa's abortion ban

Bill from White Plains is an Iowa attorney with a specific interest in constitutional law and civil liberties. Who’s more important: 51 percent of the populace of Iowa or, Iowa’s Republican-controlled government?. That is the question raised by the motion a partisan think tank filed in Polk County...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Mike Pence coming to Iowa State Fair next week

DES MOINES, IOWA — Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to Iowa next week to campaign with Senator Charles Grassley and other Iowa Republicans. Pence is scheduled to visit Iowa on Friday, August 19th and Saturday, August 20th. He’ll campaign with Grassley and others at the Fair during the day then take part in a fundraiser in Cumming that evening. On Saturday he’ll appear at a fundraiser in Waverly.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Kim Reynolds asks court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat law

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is asking a district court to lift an injunction on a 2018 Iowa law that banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, often before a woman knows she is pregnant. Iowa lawmakers passed the legislation and Reynolds signed it into law but Planned Parenthood challenged its constitutionality. […]
IOWA STATE
