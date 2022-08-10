Kornit Digital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kornit Digital KRNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kornit Digital beat estimated earnings by 3.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was down $23.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kornit Digital's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.15 0.24 0.24 0.22

EPS Actual 0 0.13 0.24 0.22

Revenue Estimate 87.81M 89.77M 89.60M 77.44M

Revenue Actual 83.29M 87.55M 86.67M 81.67M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.