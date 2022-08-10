ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter To $50? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $30 to $50. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with a Neutral rating. Twitter shares rose 3.4% to $44.29 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut BioNTech SE BNTX price target from $283 to $272. However, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating on the stock. BioNTech shares rose 0.6% to $158.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD price target from $55 to $65. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk shares jumped 16.3% to $63.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced Boxed, Inc. BOXD price target from $12 to $2. Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Boxed shares fell 15.4% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI price target from $12 to $8. JP Morgan analyst Tycho Peterson also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Berkeley Lights fell 13.5% to $4.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM price target from $123 to $116. However, Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Akamai Technologies shares dropped 2.2% to $92.99 in pre-market trading.

#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Hc Wainwright Co#Bntx#Biontech#The Trade Desk Inc#Trade Desk#Citigroup#Boxed Inc#Jp Morgan#Berkeley Lights Inc#Bli#Keybanc Cut
