Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers slams GOP primary winner Tim Michels as ‘most extreme and divisive nominee possible’

Read full article on original website
Related
aunetwork.com
Brian Kemp proposes giving $2 billion to Georgia taxpayers amid election contest with Democrat Stacey Abrams
Georgia’s state government has a budget surplus worth billions of dollars, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday, announcing a plan to give back some of the money to taxpayers. This news story is courtesy of our partners from Fox News Radio and not written by the staff of NewsTalk WANI.
aunetwork.com
North Carolina deputy shot and killed in line of duty, police say
A North Carolina deputy who was shot Friday morning has died of his injuries. Five sheriff’s deputies have been shot in the central North Carolina area in the past 12 days. This news story is courtesy of our partners from Fox News Radio and not written by the staff of NewsTalk WANI.
Comments / 0