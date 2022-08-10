ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
Americus Times-Recorder

Sanchez Graham Jr. awarded SGTC Foundation Client First Insurance Solutions CDL Scholarship

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation presented Commercial Truck Driving student, Sanchez Graham, Jr. of Macon, with a $500 Client First Insurance Solutions scholarship recently. Jody Wade from Client First Insurance Solutions was on hand to make the presentation. Client First Insurance Solutions funded five Commercial Truck...
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students

MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
