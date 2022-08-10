Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
'A great way to advocate for fitness': Central Georgia moms workout together, watch each other's kids
MACON, Ga. — Mamie Simmons saw the need for more ways to stay active, but for parents. She says she saw some parents were not comfortable taking their kids to the day care in the gym or they needed to be around likeminded parents to stay active, so she decided to become an iStroll instructor.
Georgia College hosts 'GC Gives' community service event in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint. Others cleaned up the college's garden. The college says "Gives Day" is the...
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Bibb superintendent, businesses partner to help prepare students for workforce
MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Dan Sims is eager to work with the Greater Chamber of Commerce and community partners to help students succeed in the future. "I think bringing us all together and exposing students to opportunities now is going to help our students to get better focused in school. School is the gatekeeper, education," Sims said.
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
Maternal Health roundtable held for local Macon mothers
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street. Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on...
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sanchez Graham Jr. awarded SGTC Foundation Client First Insurance Solutions CDL Scholarship
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation presented Commercial Truck Driving student, Sanchez Graham, Jr. of Macon, with a $500 Client First Insurance Solutions scholarship recently. Jody Wade from Client First Insurance Solutions was on hand to make the presentation. Client First Insurance Solutions funded five Commercial Truck...
WMAZ
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students
MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
'Help them to regain their future': Dublin teen court helps more than 700 teens in 25 years
DUBLIN, Ga. — It's a court run by teens, for teens. The city of Dublin started the first teen court in Georgia 25 years ago, and since then, they've helped more than 700 teens get back on the right track. Johniah Boston started in the program five years ago....
41nbc.com
Meet the new director of ‘Startup Macon’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heaven Whitby, a Macon native and Northeast High School graduate, is the new director of Startup Macon. It’s a new initiative funded by the Knight Foundation with a goal of connecting entrepreneurs to resources they need when starting a business. “I’m mostly excited, because...
wgxa.tv
'I can be petty, I can sue': Tenant seeks legal representation against Retreat at Ragan
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- For Resident Tapeeka Thompson the time for negotiations is over. She says for months she's been trying to get someone to help make her living conditions livable before she continues paying rent. "It should be consequences for y'all, for having people live in unlivable conditions and still...
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
39-Year-Old Leigh Anne Hise Died In A Two-Vehicle Wreck On Hawkinsville Road (Macon, GA)
Bibb County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life Friday evening. The accident happened on Hawkinsville road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
