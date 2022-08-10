ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14th anniversary of Millennium fire on Conshohocken’s riverfront

On August 13, 2008, a construction torch sparked a fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment building and damaged a neighboring occupied apartment building on Conshohocken’s riverfront. MoreThanTheCurve.com, through the Freedom Valley Chronicles series, published 21 articles on the 10th anniversary in 2018 about the fire and its aftermath. Below...
Video from the dedication of “The Family” statue in Conshohocken

On May 31, 1999, a statue named “The Family” was dedicated at the Conshohocken Veterans Memorial (which had been dedicated in 1928) at West 2nd Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. The video includes portions of the dedication and sculptor Joseph Pavone shares how he created the statue.
For Rent | 309 East Hector Street | Conshohocken | RE/MAX Ready

Eric Rehling of RE/MAX Ready added a new listing for rent at 309 East Hector Street in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Enjoy the fantastic Conshohocken location! This 3 bedroom home with bonus room(office/bedroom) has fresh paint throughout. Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking, ceiling fans, and rear yard. Not to mention the awesome location just minutes to Conshohocken's hot spots, public transportation, and walking/biking trails.
