Former 49er Frank Gore arrested in New Jersey after a domestic violence dispute
ATLANTIC CITY -- Former San Francisco 49ers star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an alleged domestic violence incident in Atlantic City, authorities announced Wednesday.According to a press release from the Atlantic City police, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute at 8:11 a.m. on July 31.Upon arrival, officers found the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, speaking with hotel security. She did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Gore being charged with simple assault related to...
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time
New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved
John Taylor(Courtesy of family) In the year 2000, a Staten Island family was faced with a horrible tragedy. The body of a young man was found stuffed in a crawlspace. He had been stabbed to death before having his body placed there. His body had been left undiscovered in that crawlspace for more than 20 years. His girlfriend at the time is still hoping for some answers.
New Jersey hospital worker arrested after ‘large cache of rifles, shotguns, handguns’ found inside office
New Jersey hospital worker hid 39 guns in unlocked closet: police
NJ woman arrested for carjacking after she commandeered car from state employees with her child inside
A 31-year-old Patterson woman was arrested Friday for carjacking after she forced two state employees out of a vehicle and fled with her seven-year-old child inside, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
