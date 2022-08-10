ATLANTIC CITY -- Former San Francisco 49ers star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an alleged domestic violence incident in Atlantic City, authorities announced Wednesday.According to a press release from the Atlantic City police, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute at 8:11 a.m. on July 31.Upon arrival, officers found the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, speaking with hotel security. She did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Gore being charged with simple assault related to...

