ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Former 49er Frank Gore arrested in New Jersey after a domestic violence dispute

ATLANTIC CITY -- Former San Francisco 49ers star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an alleged domestic violence incident in Atlantic City, authorities announced Wednesday.According to a press release from the Atlantic City police, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute at 8:11 a.m. on July 31.Upon arrival, officers found the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, speaking with hotel security. She did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Gore being charged with simple assault related to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

New York City's most prolific criminal! Serial thief with 167 arrests appears in court after he was caught stealing 48 items worth $430 from Rite Aid - and is denied bail for the first time

New York City's most prolific criminal, with 167 arrests on his record, appeared in court Thursday after being caught stealing 48 items worth $450 from an Upper East Side Rite Aid. DailyMail.com cameras were at Manhattan Supreme Court as Jamel Pringle, 39, was notably denied bail for the first time...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Jeffery Mac

A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved

John Taylor(Courtesy of family) In the year 2000, a Staten Island family was faced with a horrible tragedy. The body of a young man was found stuffed in a crawlspace. He had been stabbed to death before having his body placed there. His body had been left undiscovered in that crawlspace for more than 20 years. His girlfriend at the time is still hoping for some answers.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
AOL Corp

New Jersey hospital worker hid 39 guns in unlocked closet: police

A New Jersey hospital worker stashed 39 guns, including an assault rifle, in an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to police. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital when a bomb threat was called in on July 18, Secaucus police said. A bomb-sniffing dog was alerted...
SECAUCUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy