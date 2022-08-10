Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 9.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Astronics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate 0.07

-0.16 -0.16

EPS Actual -0.10 -0.28 -0.23 -0.26

Revenue Estimate 116.66M 116.06M 114.07M 114.52M

Revenue Actual 116.18M 116.05M 111.84M 111.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.