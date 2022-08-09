Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.
westkentuckystar.com
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
westkentuckystar.com
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead in home
An investigation is underway after the mayor of Carbondale found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry returned home Tuesday evening and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. Paramedics responded and pronounced her dead. Police requested that state police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged following altercation between two employees of Fairways Restaurant
A 32-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses after allegedly getting a handgun from his vehicle during an argument with another employee in the parking lot of the Fairways Restaurant in Centralia Monday night. Riley Sanders of Ridge Road was charged in Marion County Court Tuesday with...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale mayor takes leave of absence
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The mayor of Carbondale announced he will take a temporary leave of absence until further notice following the death of his wife. Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will assume the role of Mayor Pro Tempore and will take over mayoral duties during Mayor Henry’s absence. Mayor...
foxlexington.com
McCraken County jail contractor charged with rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (FOX 56) – A contractor at the McCraken County Jail has been charged with rape on Friday. Kentucky State Police was asked to investigate reports of sexual misconduct between a female employee and an inmate inside the jail facility. The employee was contracted as kitchen staff, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman pleads guilty to reduced charge of criminal damage to property
A 20-year-old Centralia woman has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a reduced misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property after allegedly causing a traffic crash. Sarah Mays of West McCord Street is accused of grabbing the steering wheel of a car and tugging on it to cause a crash.
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
wrul.com
Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department
A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of Blandville Road in McCracken County shut down due to injury crash involving semitrailer, pickup truck
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Blandville Road in McCracken County is closed to traffic Thursday night because of a collision with serious injuries in the 8800 block, the county sheriff's office says. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the head-on collision involving a semitrailer and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection
A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for felony violation of an order of protection. Tim Marshall of Clinmar Street was also ordered to complete four years of parole when getting out of prison. Marshall had pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to the charge...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
KFVS12
Spelunkers help family to reunite with dog after 2 months
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
Comments / 0