Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Buying This Crypto Hand Over Fist

ZkEVMs should increase Polygon's flexibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts. Instagram and Facebook will be unveiling Polygon NFTs. Polygon is now part of Disney's business venture program.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket

Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cloud Computing#Computing Power#Google Cloud Platform#Alphabet#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Google
Motley Fool

Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)

Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

TSMC will remain the bedrock of the global chipmaking industry. ASML's lithography systems make it the best "pick-and-shovel" play. Texas Instruments' diversification, strong cash flows, and shareholder-friendly moves make it a great evergreen investment.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the largest green energy portfolios in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST 2.34%) Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2032

Cloudflare operates one of the fastest cloud platforms on the planet. Cloudflare One is gaining traction in the network security market, and Cloudflare Workers is the leading edge development platform. Those products account for most of Cloudflare's $115 billion market opportunity.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Tips for Investing in Biotech Stocks With High Growth Potential

FDA regulation can warp the biotech market, enabling successful stock picking. Biotechs with powerful moats are great investments that can lead to fantastic returns. Novavax at $4 a share is a way better buy than Novavax at $330 a share.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Micron's Fat Profits

Micron warned that its revenue would likely fall short of its guidance as the demand environment worsens. Double-digit sequential declines in memory chip prices will cause the company's profits to plunge. A very weak market for PCs and bloated inventory levels at customers will make it difficult for this situation...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap: Are They Buys?

Buffett has owned GM for years and could finally achieve an attractive return with its focus on electric vehicles. The legendary investor really likes Occidental Petroleum these days -- and the stock has been a big winner. Buffett also views HP as attractively valued, but the tech stock hasn't performed...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Passive-Income Giant Has High-Powered Growth Ahead

Brookfield Renewable delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter. The renewable-energy company secured several more growth drivers in the period. That has it on track to grow toward the high end of its range in the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Legal Zoom

Read the most recent pitches from players about LZ. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in LZ. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
