Microsoft Continues To Focus On Cost Cutting To Beat Inflation, Slowdown: Report

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO