U.S. in Progress Strand at Wroclaw American Film Festival Sets $100,000 in Awards – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
One Dead, Dozens Injured After Stage Collapses During Spain’s Medusa Festival
A stage collapse due to high winds killed one man and injured several others at the Medusa Festival near Valencia, Spain on Saturday. According to reports by CNN and the Associated Press, the main entrance and the main stage of the festival collapsed at around 4:18 a.m. local time “due to a strong gust of wind.”
French wildfire stops expanding; workers seek to tame it
PARIS (AP) — A major wildfire that ravaged pine forests in a tourist-beloved area of southwestern France has stopped expanding after rain fell and firefighters worked Sunday to tame it. Ronan Léaustic, an official in the Gironde region, said 8,000 evacuated residents have been authorized to come back home....
Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of “The Satanic Verses” suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer...
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
Blaze Bayley on Fronting Iron Maiden: ‘It Was Like Playing Soccer for England in the World Cup’
Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley.
