Recap: Innoviz Technologies Q2 Earnings

 4 days ago
Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Innoviz Technologies beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Innoviz Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

