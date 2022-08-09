ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria

FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Sisitsky Hires New Framingham City Solicitor

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has hired a new City Solicitor. The City of Malden Solicitor will be headed to Framingham, according to City Councilors. Attorney Kathryn Fallon “has worked in various legal capacities for the City since 1996. In 2007, she was appointed City Solicitor...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass State Police
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General

FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack

FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday, August 8 around 1:30 a.m., said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The shots were fired near 90 Hartford Street in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. Two residents in the neighborhood told SOURCE they heard more than...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bay State Stonewall Democrats Endorse Shepard For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats in her campaign for state representative. “We are proud to endorse Margareth Shepard in her campaign for state representative,” said Jeremy Comeau, Co-Chair of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats. “With LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights under attack across the country, Massachusetts must be a beacon for our own residents and those who must now seek care here. Margareth would join a growing number of pro-LGBTQ+ legislators advancing our shared values of equity and justice.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Weekend Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that happened over the weekend. Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center at 115 Lincoln Street at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday for a reported assault. “Male reported being jumped by a group of individuals at a party,” said Framingham Police Lt....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy