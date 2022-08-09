Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger Day
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, August 12, 2022
1 Lake Waushakum Beach – for the first time this season – and Learned’s Pond beach are closed due to high bacteria counts. Saxonville Beach is open this weekend. 2. Friday night concert on the Framingham centre Common tonight. Free concert starts at 6 p.m. Performing is...
Framingham Closes 2 Beaches Due To Bacteria
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day the City of Framingham trio of public beaches will be staffed with lifeguards. And at 5 p.m. today, August 11, the Parks & Recreations Department announced that two of the three beaches failed water quality tests. “Learned beach and Waushakum beach are...
Fallon To Oversee City of Framingham’s First In-House Legal Department
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced he has hired Reading resident, Kathryn Fallon, as Framingham’s new City Solicitor. Fallon will start with the City on Monday, August 15. Fallon comes to Framingham from the City of Malden, where, over the past 26 years, she has...
UPDATED: Framingham Public Schools: Bus Company Only Has 60 Drivers For 77 Routes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is short bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. And that means some students who would have had a bus will not be getting one. Bus routes will go out August 23, said the school district. “We have been made aware that we will...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 29, on Motor Vehicle Charges & Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges and outstanding warrants yesterday morning, August 10. Police arrested on Concord Street at 8:13 a.m. Gustavo Nogueira, 29, of 18 Centennial Place of Framingham. He was charged on two outstanding warrant, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,...
Mayor Sisitsky Hires New Framingham City Solicitor
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has hired a new City Solicitor. The City of Malden Solicitor will be headed to Framingham, according to City Councilors. Attorney Kathryn Fallon “has worked in various legal capacities for the City since 1996. In 2007, she was appointed City Solicitor...
PHOTOS: Framingham Housing Authority Hosts BBQ At Musterfields
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Housing Authority hosted a BBQ at Musterfields this afternoon, August 11. It was the last of the summer BBQ hosted at housing authority properties this summer. Housing Authority Commissioners Janine Rogers, Janet Leombruno, and Bob Merusi attended the event, along with Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, Police...
Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Framingham Summer Concert Friday
FRAMINGHAM – Families are urged to add COVID-19 vaccination and boosters to their back-to-school checklist with conveniently located vaccine clinics for all ages. A free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Framingham Summer Concert on Friday. The clinic will be at the Framingham Centre Common at...
Framingham Police Warn of Electricity Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are warning residents about an electricity scam. A Framingham resident reported a larceny at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, August 8. An individual on Waverley Street was told the electricity would be shut off, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The individual was “scammed into depositing $900 into...
John E. Aylsworth, 95, Masonic Veteran’s Medal Recipient
FRAMINGHAM – John E. Aylsworth, age 95, of Framingham, died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth G. Aylsworth. They were married for 64 years. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late Clive and Rose (Dixon) Aylsworth. In his younger...
Bootstrap Composting Now Available in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Bootstrap Compost is now offering residential services in Framingham. Since its launch in 2011, Bootstrap Compost has diverted nearly 9 million pounds of food scraps from the waste streams of 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts, and now the company is making Framingham number 48. To encourage...
Rep. Lewis & 12 Other Framingham Leaders Endorse Palfrey For Attorney General
FRAMINGHAM – Former Assistant attorney general and candidate for Attorney General Quentin Palfrey has been endorsed by a group of 13 elected and community leaders in Framingham, including State Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, and City Councilors Adam Steiner and Cesar Stewart-Morales. They have added their names to a list of more than 300 state, local and community leaders who have endorsed Palfrey’s grassroots campaign.
Framingham Police: 1 Transported to Hospital After 2-Car Crash Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was taken to MetroWest Medical Medical Center after a 2-car crash on Sunday in Framingham, said Police. The crash happened at 2:31 p.m. at Nimpuc Road and Hollis Street in Framingham. Both vehicles had dame, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations were issued, said Lt....
Framingham Police Arrest Southborough Man Following Assault with Broomstick
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to an apartment complex on Route 9 Monday night, August 8, for an assault. “This was a neighbor dispute,” said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. At 8:07 p.m. at 1630 Worcester Road, Police arrested Magno Furtado, 31 of 6 Main Street of...
Framingham Public Works Hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Day August 20
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Department of Public Works (DPW) will host a household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, August 20, at the DPW Operations Center, 100 Western Avenue. Residents can bring their household hazardous waste to be disposed of properly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack
FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
Framingham Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday, August 8 around 1:30 a.m., said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The shots were fired near 90 Hartford Street in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. Two residents in the neighborhood told SOURCE they heard more than...
Bay State Stonewall Democrats Endorse Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats in her campaign for state representative. “We are proud to endorse Margareth Shepard in her campaign for state representative,” said Jeremy Comeau, Co-Chair of the Bay State Stonewall Democrats. “With LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights under attack across the country, Massachusetts must be a beacon for our own residents and those who must now seek care here. Margareth would join a growing number of pro-LGBTQ+ legislators advancing our shared values of equity and justice.”
Framingham Police Investigating Weekend Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that happened over the weekend. Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center at 115 Lincoln Street at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday for a reported assault. “Male reported being jumped by a group of individuals at a party,” said Framingham Police Lt....
Presentation on Framingham Youth Police Academy at the Framingham Police Advisory Committee Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, August 11, at 7pm, the Framingham Police Department will give a presentation on the “Framingham Youth Police Academy” at the top of the Police Advisory Committee’s monthly meeting. Framingham Police Sergeant Jay Ball will be presenting, and will be joined by special...
