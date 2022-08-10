ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Associated Press

Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9th against O's

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen has a perfect game through eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Rasmussen has thrown 79 pitches, 56 for strikes. He has six strikeouts, and Tampa Bay has a 4-0 lead. Rasmussen struck out Rougned Odor on a 2-2 pitch to end an eight-pitch at-bat for the second out in the eighth. Baltimore's Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Former Ray Brett Phillips had a hard drive buzz Rasmussen with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball and threw to first for the out.
Hutch Post

