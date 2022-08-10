4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff , of Lakewood , whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.

According to papers filed in Cleveland Municipal Court obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, 65-year-old Terrence Burnett, 63-year-old Harry Houston, 28-year-old Lavell Taylor and 26-year-old Tessa Raczynski were all arrested on murder charges.

The papers, which were filed Tuesday evening, state all four participated in Huff’s shooting when they were at a house on West 65th Street on Aug. 2.

The four are being held in jail. They are expected in court soon to face the charges.

Huff, a 47-year-old electrician, called off work on Aug. 2 and missed work the following day, according to Lakewood Police Capt. Gary Stone.

Police said a family member saw Huff’s truck being driven by a woman with dark hair whom she did not recognize. Stone said Huff withdrew about $500 from two ATMs in Cleveland.

On Aug. 4, Cleveland police found Huff’s truck near West 93rd Street and Willard Avenue. They found his body wrapped in a tarp near Train and Richner avenues.

He had been shot multiple times, the Cuyahoga County medical examiner confirmed.

