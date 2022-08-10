ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff , of Lakewood , whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.

According to papers filed in Cleveland Municipal Court obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, 65-year-old Terrence Burnett, 63-year-old Harry Houston, 28-year-old Lavell Taylor and 26-year-old Tessa Raczynski were all arrested on murder charges.

The papers, which were filed Tuesday evening, state all four participated in Huff’s shooting when they were at a house on West 65th Street on Aug. 2.

The four are being held in jail. They are expected in court soon to face the charges.

Huff, a 47-year-old electrician, called off work on Aug. 2 and missed work the following day, according to Lakewood Police Capt. Gary Stone.

Police said a family member saw Huff’s truck being driven by a woman with dark hair whom she did not recognize. Stone said Huff withdrew about $500 from two ATMs in Cleveland.

On Aug. 4, Cleveland police found Huff’s truck near West 93rd Street and Willard Avenue. They found his body wrapped in a tarp near Train and Richner avenues.

He had been shot multiple times, the Cuyahoga County medical examiner confirmed.

Suzi Q
3d ago

Sounds to me like he knew these people for whatever reason and things took a turn for the worst. People have all kinds of secrets in their lives. What a tragedy

Jeffrey Driver
3d ago

Very sad. We all hope that justice will be served. God bless this man and his loved ones.

Pam McCaffrey
4d ago

Keep letting criminals get away with crime. It's only going to get worse. 😡

