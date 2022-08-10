Fort Worth man pleads guilty in 2018 double murder case

A man named Juan Alvarez has pleaded guilty in a Fort Worth double-murder case dating back to 2018.

The victims were found shot to death in Alvarez's home on Wildbriar Court near I-30 and Loop 820 in east Fort Worth.

A witness came forward to tell detectives Alvarez had been heard saying he'd shot a man and a woman who were trying to "take his house." Investigators never found any evidence anyone was trying to "take" anything from Alvarez.

Although denying everything for four years, Alvarez has now pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 65 years. He'll be eligible for parole in 30.

