Fort Worth, TX

Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2evz_0hBcPfuh00

The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth.

Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez's body was found in the middle of Reed Street a few blocks east of Highway 287 in east Fort Worth.

Police believe Perez was in the back of the Canales Furniture truck when someone jumped in the cab and drove off. It's not been determined if Perez fell out the back or was, perhaps, pushed.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on the cause of death. The truck was found a few blocks away and the thief was long gone.

