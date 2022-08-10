ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn

The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead

Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nelson Figueroa
Jermaine Johnson
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Is Ready To Shatter A Mets Franchise Record

Francisco Lindor has been one of the major keys to the success of the New York Mets in 2022. New York is 73-39, which is the second-best record in the National League. Lindor is having himself quite a season too. “Mr. Smile” as he is affectionately known is hitting .270...
MLB
Yardbarker

The New York Mets take game two from the Phillies in a nail biter

After having their six-game winning streak snapped Friday night, the New York Mets got the job done in game two of an important series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Anchored by dominance from Jacob deGrom, the Mets won 1-0 at Citi Field Saturday night. The Mets are now 34 games over...
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt

Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Mets Have A Clear Path To An Impressive Milestone

The New York Mets busted out of the gates this year with a ton of talent on their roster and began winning a ton of ballgames. Since the beginning of the season, the Mets have been in first place in the National League East division. Right now, they sit seven...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Noah Syndergaard trolls Mets media with Thor-esque hero story

Every baseball fan knows that Noah Syndergaard’s nickname is “Thor.” He received the name during his time with the New York Mets. However, according to Syndergaard himself, he may really be Thor!. Noah Syndergaard reportedly said that he did not speak with the New York media when...
MLB
