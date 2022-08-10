Read full article on original website
Cristin Coleman, wife of SF Giants' Tim Lincecum, dies
Coleman was a popular Bay Area educator.
Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City
Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
TMZ.com
Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn
The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead
Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
The New York Giants' $72 Million Dilemma
The Giants are paying receiver Kenny Golladay like a top-shelf receiver. But given his lack of production commensurate with his contract, is the team developing a case of buyer's remorse?
Francisco Lindor’s crazy Mets record proves he isn’t overpaid
Francisco Lindor may not have been a 2022 All-Star but he has been great for the New York Mets this season. The shortstop is top 10 in position-player WAR on both Fangraphs and Baseball Reference because of his well-rounded skill set, helping New York to one of the best records in MLB.
New York Giants Risers and Fallers After First Preseason Game
Who on the New York Giants took advantage of their preseason snaps? Coach Gene Clemons has a few names.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Francisco Lindor Is Ready To Shatter A Mets Franchise Record
Francisco Lindor has been one of the major keys to the success of the New York Mets in 2022. New York is 73-39, which is the second-best record in the National League. Lindor is having himself quite a season too. “Mr. Smile” as he is affectionately known is hitting .270...
Yardbarker
The New York Mets take game two from the Phillies in a nail biter
After having their six-game winning streak snapped Friday night, the New York Mets got the job done in game two of an important series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Anchored by dominance from Jacob deGrom, the Mets won 1-0 at Citi Field Saturday night. The Mets are now 34 games over...
Little League World Series Latest Proof Instant Replay is Bad and Will Never Really Work
Little League World Series game ends on walk-off replay.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt
Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.
3 NBA rookies under most pressure to perform this season
While the 2022-’23 season is months away, NBA rookies are hard at work preparing for their first year in professional
Yardbarker
The Mets Have A Clear Path To An Impressive Milestone
The New York Mets busted out of the gates this year with a ton of talent on their roster and began winning a ton of ballgames. Since the beginning of the season, the Mets have been in first place in the National League East division. Right now, they sit seven...
Noah Syndergaard trolls Mets media with Thor-esque hero story
Every baseball fan knows that Noah Syndergaard’s nickname is “Thor.” He received the name during his time with the New York Mets. However, according to Syndergaard himself, he may really be Thor!. Noah Syndergaard reportedly said that he did not speak with the New York media when...
