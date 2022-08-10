Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested.

WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars.

“When I woke up this morning, getting my grandbaby up for school, cut the news on and his face appeared on the tv, it was so much joy,” Ollie said.

Lazaraeo Reid is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Lenwood Jones Jr. back in March of 2022.

MPD said the shooting happened inside the Ridgecrest Apartments. Ollie said since she lives near the apartment complex, she heard the gunshots that took her brother’s life.

She said she immediately called her daughter who lives in the apartments.

“She opened her door up and that’s when she seen someone laying outside. They were saying that it was someone else. We actually didn’t know it was him,” Ollie said.

Police said Jones died at the hospital from his injuries.

“Everybody loved him. He was such a good person and had a good heart,” Ollie said.

Reid was quickly developed as a suspect but has been on the run ever since. During that time, police said he committed even more crimes.

Two months after Jones’ murder, MPD said Reid shot two people outside a house on Gaither Street. Court documents state the victims were injured while trying to evict the people living in the home.

“It’s a shame. That’s why I’m glad he’s off the streets,” Ollie said.

Ollie said she still doesn’t know why her brother was killed, but she said she was told it may have had something to do with a woman.

MPD confirms a woman was detained the day of the shooting but was never charged. Ollie said she will continue fighting until justice is served.

“You right where you need to be at in prison, locked up, and hopefully you get the death sentence,” Ollie said.

Reid is being held on a $2,000,000 total bond for both shootings. His next court appearance is August 17.

