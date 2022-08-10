Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Argument Over Trailer Sale Turns Deadly in Southwest Ranches
An argument over a trailer purchase has left one man dead and another charged with murder, Davie Police said. Ramon Correa, 52, answered a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a travel trailer July 28, but didn’t have the money with him to pay for it, police said. According to the...
NBC Miami
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
WSVN-TV
Armed intruder seen on multiple videos arrested in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for an armed intruder, who was captured on video has come to an end. On Saturday, 7News was notified that 18-year-old Omaris James Walton was taken into custody by the Homestead Police Department overnight. Walton was captured on multiple surveillance and Ring cameras attempting...
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
WSVN-TV
Longtime Pembroke Pines Publix employee gifted new Honda SUV in United Way raffle
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime supermarket exployee in Pembroke Pines was surprised with a new ride all his own. United Way of Broward County gifted Publix employee Nicolas Rea a brand-new 2022 Honda CR-V EX. His name was randomly drawn from a pool of more than 10,000 donor...
NBC Miami
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
NBC Miami
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood school catches fire after tar pot on roof ignites
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school. Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday. Crews put down the flames quickly. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
WSVN-TV
Suspended Sunrise Police sergeant caught on camera grabbing officer by throat loses pay
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended following an incident where he was caught on camera grabbing a fellow officer by the throat will no longer be paid. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January; however, Sunrise Police now tell 7News...
WSVN-TV
Coke Florida gives backpacks, other supplies to students at Hialeah elementary school
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students went home with new backpacks and supplies thanks giveaway. Coke Florida hosted its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in Hialeah, Friday. More than 300 students form Twin Lakes Elementary School received a bag filled with supplies to get them ready for their...
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
WATCH: Car Burglary Outside Hollywood Publix
A car burglary outside a Hollywood Publix caught on camera.
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 75-year-old man who went missing in Flagami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Pedro Pablo Arzola was reported missing Saturday from an unspecified area of Flagami. He stands 5 feet, 4 inches...
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
Person involved in Wellington school bus crash arrested for fraud
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that one occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus Thursday in Wellington has been arrested.
