Miami Springs, FL

WSVN-TV

Armed intruder seen on multiple videos arrested in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for an armed intruder, who was captured on video has come to an end. On Saturday, 7News was notified that 18-year-old Omaris James Walton was taken into custody by the Homestead Police Department overnight. Walton was captured on multiple surveillance and Ring cameras attempting...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami, FL
Miami Springs, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Deerfield News

MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood school catches fire after tar pot on roof ignites

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials now know what started a fire at a Hollywood school. Crews were working on the roof of the Literacy Center, along North 24th Avenue and Pierce Street, when a tar pot ignited, Friday. Crews put down the flames quickly. No one was hurt. Copyright 2022...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 75-year-old man who went missing in Flagami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Pedro Pablo Arzola was reported missing Saturday from an unspecified area of Flagami. He stands 5 feet, 4 inches...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
TAMARAC, FL

