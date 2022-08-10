ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County showcases enhanced security as students head back to school

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LVqq_0hBcO7Zn00

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As Central Florida districts head back to school Wednesday, many now have enhanced safety features to make sure students are safe.

In Osceola County, seven new mental health professionals will look out for safety red flags.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The red flags include major changes in grades or behavior.

If issues are seen, teachers and school staff plan to keep in touch with law enforcement.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will also use real-time crime cameras in all schools to monitor any threats.

“This isn’t the guy you wanna see on campus if you have a gun,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. “I’m telling you what’s gonna happen, you’re probably gonna go home in a pine box.”

And for the first time this year, school resource officers at Osceola County high schools will wear body cameras.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Some school bus routes expected to change in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation officials in Osceola County say for the first two weeks of school, they analyze how many kids are getting on and off the buses and where. Then, they adjust accordingly. That means routes will be changing which impacts the timing of when your child’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Osceola County, FL
Education
County
Osceola County, FL
State
Florida State
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate

While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Central Florida#Mental Health#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
PINE HILLS, FL
click orlando

Windermere High School mourns death of student

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy