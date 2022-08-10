Osceola County showcases enhanced security as students head back to school

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As Central Florida districts head back to school Wednesday, many now have enhanced safety features to make sure students are safe.

In Osceola County, seven new mental health professionals will look out for safety red flags.

The red flags include major changes in grades or behavior.

If issues are seen, teachers and school staff plan to keep in touch with law enforcement.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will also use real-time crime cameras in all schools to monitor any threats.

“This isn’t the guy you wanna see on campus if you have a gun,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. “I’m telling you what’s gonna happen, you’re probably gonna go home in a pine box.”

And for the first time this year, school resource officers at Osceola County high schools will wear body cameras.

