knsiradio.com
Special St. Cloud City Council Meeting Monday to Finalize November Ballot Questions
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council will meet on Monday to finalize the wording on two questions on the November ballot asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax and a property tax increase. St. Cloud wants to use the half-cent sales tax to pay for $21.1 million...
knsiradio.com
Cold Spring Enacts One Year Moratorium on Sale of THC Products
(KNSI) — The City of Cold Spring issued a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products Wednesday. Council members agreed to the moratorium to give the city time to look at changes to code and zoning ordinances for regulating sales, manufacturing, and distribution of THC and CBD products. Cold Spring is at least the third city in the St. Cloud area to implement a moratorium joining St. Joseph and Sartell. Waite Park is also considering the issue. The city of St. Cloud has not enacted a moratorium, but a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance is set for September 12th.
monitorsaintpaul.com
Deceitful public process undermines democracy in Saint Paul
Two months ago, the Saint Paul Public Library (SPPL) announced its plans to demolish the historic Hamline Midway Library, claiming that the decision was the result of “extensive work with community members and a team of internal and external industry experts over the past four years.” In reality, the outcome was a foregone conclusion, with Library Director Catherine Penkert and her leadership team advocating for a new building from the start.
KEYC
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
voiceofalexandria.com
Utilities may not charge Minnesotans for entire cost of 2021 winter storm, regulators say
CenterPoint incurred nearly $409 million in extraordinary costs from the storm, but will not be allowed to pass on $35.7 million to customers, under a decision from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday that three of the state’s largest...
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities
Gov. Tim Walz said the increased presence of state law enforcement in the Twin Cities is here to stay until further notice. The governor was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and officers from different agencies in the state during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The decision...
willmarradio.com
Independent candidate claims Westrom is lying about his residency
(Elbow Lake MN-) An independent candidate for Senate District 12 claims Republican candidate Torrey Westrom doesn't live in the newly-drawn district. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Westrom said he moved to Alexandria after the senate district boundaries were redrawn and excluded his home in Elbow Lake. But Ashley Klingbeil, running under the We The People party label, says the home Westrom claims he bought is a seasonal property on Lake Mary, is overgrown and shows no signs of occupancy. She also told the newspaper she had been staking out Westrom's former home in Elbow Lake and he was there many nights. Klingbeil has filed a complaint with The Minnesota Supreme Court, and the next step is for The Grant County Sheriff's Department to serve Westrom with the complaint, after which a hearing would be scheduled. Westrom told the paper the allegations were baseless and an attempt to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign. Westrom has represented the area since 2012.
knsiradio.com
SCSU Getting Ready for Move In Day, Huskies First Four
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University is welcoming back students next week during its Huskies First Four celebration and orientation. Events start on Thursday, August 18th, during move-in day. Activities continue through the weekend. Some of the events include campus tours, community meals and an ice cream social. According...
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
Leigh Finke wins district; seeking to become first trans lawmaker elected to Capitol
Democrat Leigh Finke made history Tuesday night after she won her primary for the Democratic nomination in District 66a for the MN House. Even more history could be made if Finke ends up winning November's general election. She would become the first ever transgender lawmaker elected to the Capitol. “For...
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
State Rep. John Thompson opens up on his controversies and term in the House
In a rare and wide-ranging interview with WCCO Political Analyst Blois Olson, Rep. John Thompson opened up about his controversies, his view of racial inequities in Minnesota politics, and a lack of resources for people in the area he represents.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Had 4th Most Homicides in Minnesota in 2021
(KNSI) – St. Cloud had the fourth most homicides in Minnesota last year according to recently released crime statistics. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report also shows violent crime jumped 21.6% in one year. Minnesota recorded 201 homicides last year compared to 185 in 2020. St. Cloud set a new record with five homicides in 2021 behind Minneapolis 93, St. Paul 38 and Brooklyn Park with six.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
Living In A High Crime Area Of St Cloud Is My Main Entertainment
I rent an apartment in St Cloud for during the week and commute back to Fargo or Detroit Lakes on the weekends. Seems most every week there is some kind of crazy and sometimes criminal activity going on. Sounds of gun shots aren't that uncommon and those little "Fast & Furious" cars racing by can be annoying.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,117 per day. Deaths increased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations stayed nearly level. In total, 13,014 Minnesotans...
Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam
Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
