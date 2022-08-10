ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Cold Spring Enacts One Year Moratorium on Sale of THC Products

(KNSI) — The City of Cold Spring issued a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products Wednesday. Council members agreed to the moratorium to give the city time to look at changes to code and zoning ordinances for regulating sales, manufacturing, and distribution of THC and CBD products. Cold Spring is at least the third city in the St. Cloud area to implement a moratorium joining St. Joseph and Sartell. Waite Park is also considering the issue. The city of St. Cloud has not enacted a moratorium, but a public hearing regarding a proposed ordinance is set for September 12th.
COLD SPRING, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

Deceitful public process undermines democracy in Saint Paul

Two months ago, the Saint Paul Public Library (SPPL) announced its plans to demolish the historic Hamline Midway Library, claiming that the decision was the result of “extensive work with community members and a team of internal and external industry experts over the past four years.” In reality, the outcome was a foregone conclusion, with Library Director Catherine Penkert and her leadership team advocating for a new building from the start.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Mayor#Economic Development#Knsi#Capital One
willmarradio.com

Independent candidate claims Westrom is lying about his residency

(Elbow Lake MN-) An independent candidate for Senate District 12 claims Republican candidate Torrey Westrom doesn't live in the newly-drawn district. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Westrom said he moved to Alexandria after the senate district boundaries were redrawn and excluded his home in Elbow Lake. But Ashley Klingbeil, running under the We The People party label, says the home Westrom claims he bought is a seasonal property on Lake Mary, is overgrown and shows no signs of occupancy. She also told the newspaper she had been staking out Westrom's former home in Elbow Lake and he was there many nights. Klingbeil has filed a complaint with The Minnesota Supreme Court, and the next step is for The Grant County Sheriff's Department to serve Westrom with the complaint, after which a hearing would be scheduled. Westrom told the paper the allegations were baseless and an attempt to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign. Westrom has represented the area since 2012.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

SCSU Getting Ready for Move In Day, Huskies First Four

(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University is welcoming back students next week during its Huskies First Four celebration and orientation. Events start on Thursday, August 18th, during move-in day. Activities continue through the weekend. Some of the events include campus tours, community meals and an ice cream social. According...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Had 4th Most Homicides in Minnesota in 2021

(KNSI) – St. Cloud had the fourth most homicides in Minnesota last year according to recently released crime statistics. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report also shows violent crime jumped 21.6% in one year. Minnesota recorded 201 homicides last year compared to 185 in 2020. St. Cloud set a new record with five homicides in 2021 behind Minneapolis 93, St. Paul 38 and Brooklyn Park with six.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam

Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy