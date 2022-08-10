ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Millions Dealing with Long COVID, Arlington Man Hopes for Breakthrough

Patients with long COVID and the doctors who treat them continue to navigate new, uncharted territory. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, up to 23 million people are impacted. Arlington resident Shannon Hicks was three weeks away from receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine when he found himself in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Southlake, TX
Health
City
Southlake, TX
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas Health
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eat The Frog Fitness training studio now open in Keller

Eat The Frog Fitness was co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Bryan Clay and business entrepreneur Joe Culver. (Courtesy Eat The Frog Fitness) Eat The Frog Fitness opened its group training studio in late July at 861 N. Tarrant Parkway in Keller. The studio is open 24/7 and offers sessions for all fitness levels. An open house and ribbon cutting with the Greater Keller Chamber is scheduled for noon Sept. 16, according to a Facebook post. 817-886-3764. www.eatthefrogfitness.com.
KELLER, TX
kshb.com

Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse

The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

New Denton High School campus welcomes students for first day

DENTON, Texas - Thursday was the first day of school for 38 school districts across North Texas, including Denton ISD. The Denton school district is celebrating the opening of a new 490,000-square-foot Denton High School campus for 2,200 students. Voters approved the new school in May 2018 as part of...
DENTON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Goody Goody Liquor announces grand opening event in Keller

Goody Goody Liquor will hold a grand opening for its Keller location on Aug. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Goody Goody Liquor officials announced the store's grand opening in Keller will be Aug. 27. The newly constructed 18,000-square-foot store is located at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a sales event as part of the grand opening, according to an announcement on its website. The store offers a variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. The chain was founded in Dallas in 1964 and now has 23 other locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Longview. www.goodygoody.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

