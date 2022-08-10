Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Millions Dealing with Long COVID, Arlington Man Hopes for Breakthrough
Patients with long COVID and the doctors who treat them continue to navigate new, uncharted territory. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, up to 23 million people are impacted. Arlington resident Shannon Hicks was three weeks away from receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine when he found himself in the...
asumag.com
Hurst-Euless-Bedford (Texas) district moves forward with $47 million replacement elementary
A $47 million replacement for Bellaire Elementary School is being constructed in Hurst, Texas. The district will donate land next to Hurst Community Park and the city will donate land to expand Bellaire Elementary, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The community will be able to use the playground at the...
Sisters Fashion and More now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall on July 30. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 30. The clothing store is located on the upper level in Suite 2074. Sisters Fashion sells clothes tailored to women. 469-293-8787. www.mcmlewisville.com.
Eat The Frog Fitness training studio now open in Keller
Eat The Frog Fitness was co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Bryan Clay and business entrepreneur Joe Culver. (Courtesy Eat The Frog Fitness) Eat The Frog Fitness opened its group training studio in late July at 861 N. Tarrant Parkway in Keller. The studio is open 24/7 and offers sessions for all fitness levels. An open house and ribbon cutting with the Greater Keller Chamber is scheduled for noon Sept. 16, according to a Facebook post. 817-886-3764. www.eatthefrogfitness.com.
kshb.com
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
Keller, Westlake let agreement to merge fire departments expire
An interlocal agreement to consider merging the fire departments for Keller and Westlake expired Aug. 1, 2022. (Courtesy city of Keller) Officials with Keller and Westlake decided to let an interlocal agreement involving a temporary fire department merger expire Aug. 1. Since April 1, 2021, Westlake Fire Chief Richard Whitten...
Southlake Mayor John Huffman emphasizes city's strength in first State of the City
Mayor John Huffman said Southlake willl continue to support small businesses as they make the local economy "thrive." (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Economic growth and fiscal responsibility are in Southlake’s future, according to Mayor John Huffman. Southlake held its first State of the City on Aug. 10 at The...
fox4news.com
New Denton High School campus welcomes students for first day
DENTON, Texas - Thursday was the first day of school for 38 school districts across North Texas, including Denton ISD. The Denton school district is celebrating the opening of a new 490,000-square-foot Denton High School campus for 2,200 students. Voters approved the new school in May 2018 as part of...
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
This Texas School District May Start Closing Schools On Election Day
The proposal wants to change that day to a virtual professional development day.
Roanoke City Council approves permit for Southern Springs Distillery
This rendering presented to Roanoke City Council shows what the distillery might look like. (Rendering courtesy city of Roanoke) The Roanoke City Council approved a specific use permit on Aug. 9 to allow a distillery and tasting room to open at 101 Travis St., Roanoke The area was previously occupied by A Biker’s Garage.
Roanoke City Council approves contract with firms designing new police and courts facility
Roanoke is building a new police and courts facility at the corner of Fairway Drive and Park Drive. (Courtesy Pexels) Roanoke City Council voted on a final contract approval Aug. 9 for FGM Architects and GFF Architects to design the city’s new police and courts facility. The new facility...
Goody Goody Liquor announces grand opening event in Keller
Goody Goody Liquor will hold a grand opening for its Keller location on Aug. 27. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Goody Goody Liquor officials announced the store's grand opening in Keller will be Aug. 27. The newly constructed 18,000-square-foot store is located at 730 S. Main St. in Keller. The store is holding a sales event as part of the grand opening, according to an announcement on its website. The store offers a variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and liquor. It also sells various mixers, snacks and other items. The chain was founded in Dallas in 1964 and now has 23 other locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and Longview. www.goodygoody.com.
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
Sagebrush Drive closed for water main work in Flower Mound
Sagebrush Drive will be closed to westbound traffic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sagebrush Drive will be closed starting Aug. 12. The road will be closed between Long Prairie Road and Old Settlers Road to westbound traffic, according to a Flower Mound news release. Crews will be in the area repairing a...
