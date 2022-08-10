ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Music Compound presents annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 20

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Families with school-age children and the community are invited to join Music Compound members and staff for the music school's popular annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 20.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Music Compound SRQ, 1751 Cattlemen Road (between Bee Ridge and Fruitville), Sarasota.

Event highlights will include live musical performances, bounce house, food truck, beer samples, crafts, face painting and more. Families can also enjoy a tour of Music Compound, meet team members, and join a demonstration class, including Kidz Rock, guitar, vocals and drums; these will be offered every 30 minutes.

After-school activity partners will be onsite with program information as well. There will be giveaways for attendees as well as a drawing to win a membership (pre-registration is required to participate). Call 941-379-9100 or visit musiccompound.com/back-to-school-bash for more information. Sponsorships are available

"As parents consider their options for school-year activities, we hope they will consider musical enrichment for their students," Music Compound owner Jenny Townsend said. "Our programs, including lessons for kids, Kidz Rock and band performance opportunities for area youth, help students to grow musically and socially. They encourage team building, boost confidence, and build performance skills, all of which benefit children whether they aspire to be professionals in the field or not."

The Music Compound – now with locations in Sarasota and Manatee counties – provides an environment to inspire, collaborate and educate children and adults in pursuit of their love of music. Private and group lessons are available on a wide variety of instruments as well as programs such as Kidz Rock, Junior Rockers, the Musical Theatre Program, Songwriting Series, Adult Jam Sessions, the Gulf Coast New Horizons Music program for adults ages 50-plus, and more.

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

